Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgrades like replacing the word “Car” with “Vehicle” and adding a new music provider, one potential feature stands out: smart glasses integration for navigation.

Navigation Heads-Up—Literally

An APK teardown by 9To5Google revealed code strings in the beta referencing both “Glasses” and “navigation,” hinting at a futuristic new feature. A Hindi string spotted in the app reads, “To view navigation on smart glasses, start navigation,” confirming that Google is indeed testing a feature where directions are projected through smart eyewear.

This could be a game-changer for drivers who often find it difficult—or dangerous—to glance away from the road to check the central screen for directions. With navigation information shown in the driver’s direct line of sight through smart glasses, the experience would not only be more intuitive but significantly safer.

Still in Development

The feature is reportedly in its early development phase, so details remain scarce. However, this aligns with Google’s broader push into extended reality (XR), following the recent unveiling of Android XR, an AI-powered operating system built for next-gen smart glasses and headsets.

While Android Auto 14.2 is still in beta, the possibility of integrating smart glasses into everyday driving may soon become a reality. For now, users will have to wait for the official rollout to see how this feature evolves—and whether it brings Google’s vision of hands-free, eyes-up navigation to life.