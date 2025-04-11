Himanshu Dulani Announces India Multi- City Dance Tour: A Triumphant Return after ACL surgery

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indian dancer, choreographer and social media personality, Himanshu Dulani, proudly announces his highly anticipated five-city dance workshop tour titled ‘BEYOND’. signifying a powerful return to the stage following ACL surgery . This tour, encompassing Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, embodies Dulani's unwavering resilience and dedication to his art, presenting a unique opportunity for dancers across India to engage with his experiences and passion

The tour transcends the conventional dance workshop, representing a profound journey of self-discovery and the triumph over physical limitations encountered during his recovery . The tour will feature exclusive classes, each showcasing fresh choreography every weekend in a different city. With hints of additional cities on social media, Dulani envisions his tour as the genesis of a larger movement, underscoring his steadfast commitment to inspiring others through the transformative power of dance.

Himanshu Dulani states, "More than a dance showcase and a series of workshops. 'BEYOND' is an emotional journey of resilience and healing, and pushing past physical and mental limits. With 'BEYOND,' I'm not just performing again — I'm rewriting what a comeback looks like. It is a celebration of perseverance, artistry, and the power of dance to overcome challenges."

Participants will delve into Dulani's original choreography and unique style. The tour will initially visit five key cities, with the potential for expansion contingent on audience demand and engagement, promising a dynamic and interactive experience for all attendees.

Dulani's BEYOND India Tour not only marks a resurgence with renewed passion but also complements a successful 2024, highlighted by workshops in both India and the U.S., a standout performance at YouTube Fanfest India, and a significant Instagram presence fuelled by widely resonating choreography. His mission extends beyond performance to nurturing emerging talent and fostering a vibrant dance community, embodying passion, reinvention, and perseverance.

Born on December 9, 1994, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Himanshu Dulani has risen as an influential figure, recognized for his electrifying hip-hop style and emotive choreography that inspires a new generation of dancers. Dulani's journey began with viral YouTube videos, amassing over 1.5 million subscribers with iconic routines like Jazzy B’s ‘Dil Luteya’ . He has had the honor of choreographing for superstar Diljit Dosanjh and created his first music video for Zaeden’s track ‘5 AM’ . His choreography, set to popular tracks like ‘Tere Liye’, ‘Pee Loon’ and ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’, has resonated with a wide audience on Instagram . Achieving international recognition in 2016, he contributed to dance crew 13.13's fourth-place finish at the World Hip-Hop Dance Championship in Las Vegas.