RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Apr 2025 13:04 |  By RnMTeam

Norwegian singer Delara’s hit song ‘Kalash’ gets a South Asian makeover

MUMBAI: The award-winning Norwegian artist Delara is releasing a new version of her playful hit single ‘Kalash’ from her

Award-winning debut album Shahrazad. A Scandinavian artist with Persian roots, she fittingly turns eastwards to South Asia for her latest release.

The track has been flipped by Pakistani electropop pioneer Talal Qureshi and features vocals by Indian singer-songwriter Charan. Watch the lyrics video here.

Endorsed by Alicia Keys and gracing stages alongside the likes of popstars like Dua Lipa, Khalid, and Kali Uchis, Delara has propelled herself into the global spotlight with a listenership in the millions.

A recognisable name and voice for Coke Studio fans – she was part of Coke Studios Pakistan’s Season 15 with the song ‘Piya Piya Calling’ together with Karpe, Kaifi Khalil and Quickstyle which went viral in 15 countries – Delara may be a familiar name for Indian listeners where ‘Piya Piya Calling’ was trending after release.

Kalash Reimagined (ft. BEAM) - Delara, Talal Qureshi, Charan

Featuring Jamaican-American rapper BEAM, ‘Kalash’ is a dance-inducing blend of pop, R&B and dancehall. Qureshi’s remix amps the pop quotient further with his electro-pop sound while Charan’s soft vocals complement the delivery style of Delara and BEAM’s Jamaican patois.

Talking about this collaboration, Delara says, “I wanted to bring together voices that carry something real,” before adding, “With BEAM and two powerful South Asian artists, the ‘Kalash’ remix became a meeting of cultures often boxed in, but with more in common than people think. To me, it’s not about representing everything, but staying open to what can grow in the spaces between.”

“The remix is all about capturing the tension between vulnerability and release, letting the music take you on that emotional rollercoaster,” says Qureshi of his production efforts.

“Each of us brought our own energy and vision to the track, and the result is something truly special. This remix is a celebration of global identities, a fusion of cultures and sonic influences that come together to create something bigger than the sum of its parts,” says Charan, best known for his hit song ‘Vekh Soniye’ from the Prime series Call Me Bae and for co-writing songs with singer Lisa Mishra.

‘Kalash Reimagined (ft. BEAM) - Delara, Talal Qureshi, Charan’ will release on April 11 across all streaming platforms.

Tags
Talal Quereshi Call Me Bae Lisa Mishra R&B Coke studio Dua Lipa Khalid
Related news
 | 18 Mar 2025

BLACKPINK Jennie’s Creative Director goes viral after fans mistake him for BTS’s Jin

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Jennie is making headlines after fans mistook her creative director for BTS member Jin.

read more
 | 11 Mar 2025

JENNIE and Dua Lipa unveil dazzling music video for "Handlebars" collaboration

MUMBAI: JENNIE and Dua Lipa have officially released the highly anticipated music video for their collaboration single, Handlebars.

read more
 | 19 Feb 2025

Amit Trivedi on global artists in India: 'They go where the money is'

MUMBAI: In recent weeks, India has witnessed a wave of international concerts, with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Coldplay performing in multiple cities. However, musician Amit Trivedi believes these artists are primarily driven by business rather than cultural connection.

read more
 | 12 Feb 2025

Kayan to open for Ed Sheeran in Shillong tonight

MUMBAI: Mumbai-born singer-songwriter and producer-DJ Kayan is poised to make a major breakthrough in her career, as she takes to the stage to perform ahead of global music phenomenon Ed Sheeran in Shillong this evening.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2025

Guru Randhawa becomes the only Indian artist to cross 14 billion YouTube Views globally

MUMBAI: Global Music Sensation Guru Randhawa has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first and only Indian artist to surpass 14 billion views on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Bottomline Media Amplifies its Roster with DJ Ganesh in an Exclusive Partnership

Mumbai, 10th April 2025 – In a dynamic new partnership, Bottomline Media, a leading global integrated marketing and talent management firm, has...read more

2
Grammy Nominated Varijashree Venugopal set to release first single ‘Jaathre’ from her album ‘Vari (The Live Sessions)’

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the unique musical alchemy of Grammy nominated Varijashree Venugopal as she unveils her first single, "Jaathre (Live...read more

3
Varun Chakaravarthy bowled over by “expert uncles”? Pocket FM’s latest campaign serves up a relatable spin!

MUMBAI: Varun Chakravarthy, India’s mystery spin sensation, known for outsmarting the best batters, has carved a niche for himself in India’s...read more

4
Himanshu Dulani Announces India Multi- City Dance Tour: A Triumphant Return after ACL surgery

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indian dancer, choreographer and social media personality, Himanshu Dulani, proudly announces his highly anticipated five-city...read more

5
IPRS brings together global and Indian voices for a landmark IP dialogue with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization)

MUMBAI: In a landmark moment for India’s entertainment and creative industry, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) hosted an exclusive...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games