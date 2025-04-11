Norwegian singer Delara’s hit song ‘Kalash’ gets a South Asian makeover

MUMBAI: The award-winning Norwegian artist Delara is releasing a new version of her playful hit single ‘Kalash’ from her

Award-winning debut album Shahrazad. A Scandinavian artist with Persian roots, she fittingly turns eastwards to South Asia for her latest release.

The track has been flipped by Pakistani electropop pioneer Talal Qureshi and features vocals by Indian singer-songwriter Charan. Watch the lyrics video here.

Endorsed by Alicia Keys and gracing stages alongside the likes of popstars like Dua Lipa, Khalid, and Kali Uchis, Delara has propelled herself into the global spotlight with a listenership in the millions.

A recognisable name and voice for Coke Studio fans – she was part of Coke Studios Pakistan’s Season 15 with the song ‘Piya Piya Calling’ together with Karpe, Kaifi Khalil and Quickstyle which went viral in 15 countries – Delara may be a familiar name for Indian listeners where ‘Piya Piya Calling’ was trending after release.

Kalash Reimagined (ft. BEAM) - Delara, Talal Qureshi, Charan

Featuring Jamaican-American rapper BEAM, ‘Kalash’ is a dance-inducing blend of pop, R&B and dancehall. Qureshi’s remix amps the pop quotient further with his electro-pop sound while Charan’s soft vocals complement the delivery style of Delara and BEAM’s Jamaican patois.

Talking about this collaboration, Delara says, “I wanted to bring together voices that carry something real,” before adding, “With BEAM and two powerful South Asian artists, the ‘Kalash’ remix became a meeting of cultures often boxed in, but with more in common than people think. To me, it’s not about representing everything, but staying open to what can grow in the spaces between.”

“The remix is all about capturing the tension between vulnerability and release, letting the music take you on that emotional rollercoaster,” says Qureshi of his production efforts.

“Each of us brought our own energy and vision to the track, and the result is something truly special. This remix is a celebration of global identities, a fusion of cultures and sonic influences that come together to create something bigger than the sum of its parts,” says Charan, best known for his hit song ‘Vekh Soniye’ from the Prime series Call Me Bae and for co-writing songs with singer Lisa Mishra.

‘Kalash Reimagined (ft. BEAM) - Delara, Talal Qureshi, Charan’ will release on April 11 across all streaming platforms.