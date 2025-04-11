Bottomline Media Amplifies its Roster with DJ Ganesh in an Exclusive Partnership

Mumbai, 10th April 2025 – In a dynamic new partnership, Bottomline Media, a leading global integrated marketing and talent management firm, has exclusively onboarded DJ Ganesh for representation—one of Bollywood’s most sought-after DJs. With a proven track record in the music space, Bottomline Media has also collaborated with global artists like DJ Snake, Ed Sheeran, HRVY, The Vamps, David Guetta, Lauv, Alesso, and Rita Ora.

Having played for A-list celebrities, including Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Hardik Pandya, Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Kharbanda, and India’s biggest pre-wedding festivities for the Ambanis in Jamnagar, Ganesh remains the go-to name for high-profile events. With its deep expertise in digital marketing and celebrity brand strategy, Bottomline Media will drive curated brand partnerships, music integrations, branded content, and bespoke IPs that bring DJ Ganesh’s signature energy to life across fashion, music, and beyond.

Speaking about the recent partnership, Tanaaz Bhatia, Founder, Bottomline Media, said, “Ganesh brings a unique soundscape that blends culture with cool. His ear for music and his ability to own a room make him the perfect artist to build stories around. We’re excited to explore new-age brand narratives with him across fashion, performance, and lifestyle.”

DJ Ganesh on working with Bottomline Media commented, “I’ve always believed music is more than just sound, it's an experience. With Bottomline Media, I’m looking forward to pushing the envelope, working on fresh collaborations, and creating waves.”

Known for its deep-rooted expertise in global marketing and celebrity management, Bottomline Media has also worked closely with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Roy Kapur and several other industry powerhouses.

With this partnership, DJ Ganesh also aims to become the go-to name for Bollywood nights at the biggest clubs across India. Having performed in over 45 countries worldwide, his signature style of remixes continues to trend across YouTube and social media platforms.

In addition to high-profile private events, DJ Ganesh is a prominent name in the concert scene—from performing at Sunburn to hosting his very own concert series. This May, he is set to launch a 10-city club tour across India, bringing his signature Bollywood-meets-global sound to fans nationwide.

About Bottomline Media:

Bottomline Media is a leading global integrated marketing and talent management firm, renowned for its innovative approach and strategic brand collaborations. With a steadfast commitment to driving results and pushing boundaries, Bottomline Media leverages its expertise to forge transformative partnerships that resonate with audiences worldwide. From orchestrating high-profile campaigns to pioneering industry-defining collaborations, the organisation continues to set new benchmarks for excellence. They have previously partnered with U.K.’s Virgin EMI Records for artist collaborations and brand partnerships, working with artists like Axwell Ingrosso, Alesso, The Vamps, and HRVY. Additionally, it collaborated with DJ Snake for brand associations, marketing strategy, and collaborations in the Indian market for its tour. With a proven track record of success, Bottomline Media is dedicated to setting new standards and achieving exceptional results worldwide.

Website Link: https://bottomlinemedia.co.in/