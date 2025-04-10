Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up about strained ties with Shah Rukh Khan: "I Feel Forgotten"

MUMBAI: In a recent candid conversation with news agency ANI, veteran playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya revisited his once-iconic association—and now distant relationship—with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Known for lending his voice to some of SRK’s most memorable romantic tracks during the ’90s and early 2000s, Abhijeet expressed disappointment over being sidelined and overlooked in the larger narrative of the superstar’s musical journey.
Once celebrated as a magical playback duo, Abhijeet and Shah Rukh delivered a string of timeless hits including Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Woh Ladki Jo, Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare, and Wada Raha Sanam. These songs didn’t just top charts—they played a key role in cementing SRK’s image as the quintessential romantic hero of Indian cinema.
Abhijeet’s voice became synonymous with Shah Rukh’s on-screen persona, his emotive singing perfectly complementing the actor’s expressions. Yet today, the singer feels erased from that legacy.
Despite their past success, Abhijeet shared that he now feels forgotten. “My voice helped shape the romance of Shah Rukh Khan’s golden era, but I am no longer acknowledged for it,” he said, reflecting on a partnership that once defined a generation of Bollywood music.
