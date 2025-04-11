RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Apr 2025 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Varun Chakaravarthy bowled over by “expert uncles”? Pocket FM’s latest campaign serves up a relatable spin!

MUMBAI: Varun Chakravarthy, India’s mystery spin sensation, known for outsmarting the best batters, has carved a niche for himself in India’s cricketing landscape. Varun, who garners praises for his work on the field, has now surprised his fans and followers with his latest reel on Instagram.

In a quirky video shared on social media, Varun appears surrounded by a trio of self-proclaimed cricket experts (a.k.a. uncles), each offering unsolicited advice to him, right from perfecting the googly to mastering spin on turning tracks. As the barrage of suggestions pour in, Varun calmly tunes them out, plugs in his earphones, and slips into his own world.

The video, laced with dry humor and relatable moments, is a light-hearted take on the “unwanted advice” every Indian cricketer may hear too often. Titled “Unwanted Advice ft. Varun”, the video highlights Pocket FM’s latest campaign - India, Kuch Acha Suno! urging audiences and listeners to unplug from the noise and clutter, and simply tune into content that is entertaining, meaningful and rejuvenating.

“There’s always advice coming in from all sides about everything in life. I believe in making my own choices and focusing on my own game. Pocket FM has set the right vibe with their tagline, ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’ - it’s relatable, and sends across the message of unplugging noise and tuning in to good content. I also subscribe to this thought," said Varun Chakaravarthy.

Vineet Singh, Head, Brand Marketing & Communications, Pocket Entertainment shared, “Varun Chakaravarthy is a fine example of how one’s hard work, sharp focus and dedication can lead to unimaginable heights of success. His philosophy aligns with our tagline ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’, which is eliminating unwanted surround sound and focusing on tuning into something valuable and good.”

With ‘India, Kuch Acha Suno!’ Pocket FM reiterates good content is music to ears and the rest is just noise. The largest audio series platform is known for its engaging narratives and immersive audio storytelling across genres, from romance, drama, fantasy, thrillers and more.

Tags
Pocket FM Pocket Entertainment Vineet Singh Instagram Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 10 Apr 2025

Abhijeet Bhattacharya opens up about strained ties with Shah Rukh Khan: "I Feel Forgotten"

MUMBAI: In a recent candid conversation with news agency ANI, veteran playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya revisited his once-iconic association—and now distant relationship—with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2025

Manisha Rani slams content creators for mocking Saurabh Rajput case, calls for action

MUMBAI: Manisha Rani has strongly condemned content creators who have made insensitive videos about the tragic death of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2025

Naman Rajvanshi unveils soul-stirring new single 'Tu Na Mila'- A journey of love and longing

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Naman Rajvanshi, also known as Naman Replugged, has released his highly anticipated new single, "Tu Na Mila", inviting listeners on an emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and longing.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2025

The Dollyrots Hit the Road with new tour dates and single release

MUMBAI: Punk-pop powerhouses The Dollyrots - featuring Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and touring drummer Simon Hancock - are revving up for a busy spring and summer packed with high-energy shows and new music.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2025

Country Music Hall of fame and museum to open new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a seeker

MUMBAI: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the life and career of Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton in a new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Bottomline Media Amplifies its Roster with DJ Ganesh in an Exclusive Partnership

Mumbai, 10th April 2025 – In a dynamic new partnership, Bottomline Media, a leading global integrated marketing and talent management firm, has...read more

2
Grammy Nominated Varijashree Venugopal set to release first single ‘Jaathre’ from her album ‘Vari (The Live Sessions)’

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the unique musical alchemy of Grammy nominated Varijashree Venugopal as she unveils her first single, "Jaathre (Live...read more

3
Varun Chakaravarthy bowled over by “expert uncles”? Pocket FM’s latest campaign serves up a relatable spin!

MUMBAI: Varun Chakravarthy, India’s mystery spin sensation, known for outsmarting the best batters, has carved a niche for himself in India’s...read more

4
Himanshu Dulani Announces India Multi- City Dance Tour: A Triumphant Return after ACL surgery

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indian dancer, choreographer and social media personality, Himanshu Dulani, proudly announces his highly anticipated five-city...read more

5
IPRS brings together global and Indian voices for a landmark IP dialogue with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization)

MUMBAI: In a landmark moment for India’s entertainment and creative industry, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) hosted an exclusive...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games