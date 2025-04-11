Selena Gomez makes history with first No. 1 on Billboard’s new Hot Latin Pop Songs chart

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has made a historic leap on the Billboard charts this week, securing the top spot on a brand-new ranking that celebrates Latin pop music. While the multi-talented star is no stranger to No. 1s, this achievement stands out—it marks the debut of Billboard’s Hot Latin Pop Songs chart, and Gomez is the very first artist to lead it.

Billboard Introduces Hot Latin Pop Songs Chart

As part of its continued effort to spotlight Spanish-language music, Billboard has launched the Hot Latin Pop Songs chart. The new ranking tracks the most popular Latin pop tracks in the U.S., using the same formula as other “Hot”-branded charts—analyzing airplay, streaming data, and digital sales.

Leading the inaugural chart is “Ojos Tristes,” a dreamy collaboration between Selena Gomez and her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco. The track also features the rising indie-pop band The Marías, whose popularity has been steadily climbing in recent years.

The Marías Score Two Top 10 Hits

While “Ojos Tristes” is currently the only entry from Gomez and Blanco on the new chart, The Marías are celebrating a double win. In addition to their contribution to the No. 1 hit, the band also debuts their own single “Lejos De Ti” at No. 6, solidifying their growing influence in the Latin pop scene.

“Ojos Tristes” Emerges as a Standout Track

The emotional ballad is quickly becoming a breakout hit from I Said I Love You First, the collaborative album from Gomez and Blanco. This week alone, “Ojos Tristes” appears on eight different Billboard charts—a major feat for a track that wasn’t initially released as a lead single.

Notably, the song makes its debut on the Streaming Songs chart at No. 41 and reaches new peaks on five other Billboard rankings. That kind of momentum is rare for non-singles, which often enjoy brief success before fading. In this case, however, “Ojos Tristes” appears to have captured listeners’ hearts, emerging as the clear favorite from the album.

With this historic debut, Selena Gomez not only extends her chart legacy but also becomes a trailblazer on Billboard’s latest platform for Latin pop—making her mark in yet another musical genre.