QYOU Media India’s Flagship Channel Q TV brings all-new BakLOL for Indian viewers

MUMBAI: Building upon its Zara Hatke proposition, Q TV, QYOU Media India’s, Hindi General Entertainment Channel continues to bring path-breaking creator-led content with a viewer-first approach on television. Q TV now gears-up to launch all-new BakLOL featuring YouTube sensations Pankaj, Sweety, along with the charming 9-year-old Ridu. A true family entertainer, BakLOL will offer humorous takes on relatable, daily situations and life accounts. Set to premiere on Monday, 29th July, 2024 at 8:00 PM exclusively on Q TV, BakLOL will air on weekdays at 8:00 PM with next-day repeat telecast at 3:00 PM.

Bolstering the channel's comedy content, with relatability at its core, BakLOL will feature comedy sketches based on life events, social scenarios, and daily life. BakLOL’s key proposition is its recurring characters and themes, thus deepening viewer connect while maintaining a consistent comic style. BakLOL is poised to bring joy and laughter, further positioning Q TV as a constant companion in viewers' daily lives.

Speaking on leveraging the success of BakLOL on Q TV, Raj Mishra, India Group CEO, QYOU Media, said, “The comedy genre continues to boost the entertainment quotient in Indian homes. At QYOU Media, we are committed to strengthening our authentic programming slate of relatable, creator-led offerings. Bringing fresh episodes of BakLOL is part of our commitment to deliver content that is both entertaining and engaging. We aim to bring our audiences closer to their favorite shows and digital creators, and we are confident that BakLOL will do just that."

Sharing his excitement, BakLOL’s creator Pankaj Sharma, said, "Q TV has provided us with a fantastic platform to grow our audience base. This partnership has further established us as a household name in India, encouraging us to create more engaging and relatable content. We are confident that the all-new BakLOL on Q TV will entertain families with humor and comedy."

Sanjhalika Shokeen aka Sweety added, "We are always looking at creating engaging and entertaining content for our audiences. With BakLOL, we have been successful in tapping into the pulse of viewers. We are delighted to bring an all-new BakLOL to Indian homes.”

Supporting the launch, Q TV has also launched a digital campaign targeting viewers, promising entertainment like never before with the trio Pankaj, Sweety, and Ridu.

BakLOL reaffirms Q TV’s Zara Hatke commitment to keeping its audiences’ engaged and entertained and promises to captivate audiences with differentiated comedic chemistry.

Join Pankaj, Sweety, and Ridu exclusively on Q TV’s all-new BakLOL, Monday, 29th July, 8:00 pm onwards