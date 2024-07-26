North Coast Music Festival announces highly-anticipated schedule for 2024 afterparties at 12 storied venues across Chicagoland

MUMBAI: For the first time since relocating to the recently-renovated SeatGeek Stadium Campus in 2021, North Coast Music Festival is thrilled to announce the stacked lineup for its Official Afterparty series, ‘NORTH COAST NIGHT LIGHTS.’ The series will take place at 12 of Chicagoland’s most iconic venues from Friday, August 30 - September 1, 2024, with some of the finest acts in electronic music.

After enjoying electrifying sets at the festival each day, passionate Coasties can dive into the city's vibrant nightlife, enjoying an array of house and bass music that will keep the party going strong.

On Friday, August 30, North Coast attendees can venture around the venue and into the city to find sets from Subtronics at House of Blues, Sullivan King at The Mansion Nightclub, SIDEPIECE at Polekatz, ACRAZE at Tao, Deorro at The Mine Chicago, DJ Susan at Electric Hotel, Boogie T at Magoos, Ship Wrek at The Pavilion, Netsky at Sound-Bar, and an Afterlife Chicago takeover at Cobra Lounge.

Saturday’s roster of talent presents Deathpact at Joe’s On Weed St.; ILLENIUM at House of Blues; Dabin at Sound-Bar; ARMNHMR at Ramova Theatre; AC Slater at Electric Hotel; Malaa at Polekatz; Ravenscoon at The Pavilion; HYO at Tao; Zack Booking at Magoos; and an EDM Chicago takeover at Cobra Lounge.

Sunday nights billing will host SLANDER at Tao; HAMDI at The Pavillion; YOOKiE at Magoos; Brownies & Lemonade takeover (with secret guests) at Polekatz; San Holo at Sound-Bar; BUNT. at Electric Hotel; Two Friends at House Of Blues; and a What’s Good Chicago takeover at Cobra Lounge.

Tickets for the ‘North Coast Night Lights' afterparties are available now and can be purchased through the festival’s official website here.

Chicagoland’s premier electronic music event, North Coast Music Festival, will return to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois for its 14th edition. Headliners include Above & Beyond, ILLENIUM, Subtronics, SLANDER, Seven Lions, DJ Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal), Two Friends, Alan Walker, Sullivan King, with special back-to-back performances from ISOxo and Knock2 as ISOKNOCK, CloZee and LSDREAM as LSZEE, and Tchami and Malaa’s NO REDEMPTION.

To get the full North Coast experience, fans can still purchase a variety of ticketing options including three-day GA, VIP, or Platinum tickets and single-day GA, VIP, or Platinum tickets. North Coast also offers payment plan options as well. All tickets are available for purchase via https://www.northcoastfestival.com/