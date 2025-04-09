Vicked lasers x FuturisMusic A/V —Join the Party at antiSOCIAL!

Enter a night where sound bends time and lasers cut through dimensions.
We’re not partying — we’re time traveling.
Step inside and witness the future of sound with a lineup that’s set to blow your neural circuits only at antiSOCIAL!
Date: 11th April 2025
Time: 8.00 pm onwards
Genre: Techno
Line Up: Nipun Divecha + Bloodyymascara + Dimple Chawla + Paper Planes!
BOOKING LINK
https://www.skillboxes.com/events/futurismusic-a-v-showcase
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: As Ed Sheeran gears up for the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, Play, he’s making it clear that fans won’t have to wait...read more
MUMBAI: The man who made an entire generation sing, sway, and wear their hearts on their sleeves is back; this time, live, louder, and larger than...read more
MUMBAI: India’s electronic music landscape is poised for a seismic shift as Europe-centric techno gig promoters and label, Verknipt, prepares to...read more
Enter a night where sound bends time and lasers cut through dimensions.We’re not partying — we’re time traveling.Step inside and witness the future...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva is all set to mesmerize fans with his latest song, “Tu Chaand Hai,” where he lends his soulful...read more