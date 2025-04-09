Hit Machine Himesh Reshammiya announces first ever India tour in years - The Capmania Tour!

MUMBAI: The man who made an entire generation sing, sway, and wear their hearts on their sleeves is back; this time, live, louder, and larger than ever. Himesh Reshammiya, fondly called Lord Himesh by netizens, announces his much-awaited Capmania Tour, presented by Saregama LIVE, kicking off with two massive shows in Mumbai on 31st May and Delhi on 19th July. Venue details will be revealed shortly, and fans can expect more cities and dates to be announced soon. The tour comes hot on the heels of his film Badass Ravikumar’s blockbuster box office run, with fans going wild over Himesh’s dialogues and electrifying performance.

There was a time when every heartbreak had a Tera Suroor playing in the background, every club night kicked off with Hookah bar, every house party had Jhalak Dikhla jaa and Aashiq Banaya Aapne was practically a rite of passage. Himesh’s Aapka Suroor album became India’s highest-selling album ever and a global sensation, with over 55 million copies sold , matching with Michael Jackson’s Thriller . That’s the level of craze Himesh commanded. If you had a playlist in the 2000s, chances are it was dominated by Himesh Reshammiya.

With that unmistakable voice, the iconic cap, and a style all his own, Himesh didn’t just sing songs—he created a whole vibe. One of the few Indian musicians to deliver over a thousand hit songs and garner more than 100 billion views across YouTube and audio platforms , Himesh has ruled the charts, the airwaves, and the hearts of millions.

And now, after years of delivering earworm hits, iconic reality TV moments, and the viral wave of Dil Ke Taj Mahal Mein, Himesh—aka Badass Ravikumar—is stepping back into the spotlight. But this time, he’s not just dropping hits—he’s bringing them to life on stage, with crowds ready to sing every word back to him.

Capmania is coming—and it’s bringing nostalgia, crazy energy, and a whole lot of sing-along moments.

Himesh Reshammiya said, “ The cap has always been more than just a style—it’s a symbol of my journey, my music, and my connection with fans. After all these years, I’m finally bringing that ‘cap emotion’ back. The Capmania Tour is my first-ever India tour, and it’s not just about the songs—it’s about reliving the moments, the memories, and the magic we’ve created together. I can’t wait to see my fans across the country, feel their energy, and sing with them, heart to heart .”

Siddharth Anand Kumar, SVP – Films & Live Events, Saregama India Ltd said ,“ Himesh Reshammiya isn’t just a hitmaker—he’s a cultural icon who left an indelible mark on the soundscape of Indian music. At Saregama, we believe in celebrating artists who’ve shaped the industry, and bringing them closer to their audience in meaningful ways. Capmania is not just a concert—it’s a celebration of an era, and a testament to the enduring power of music across generations. ”

Capmania is Himesh Reshammiya’s music, memories, and magic—coming alive on stage. From timeless anthems to viral bangers, this tour is for every fan who’s ever sung his songs straight from the heart.

The stage is set. The cap is on.

Pre-registrations for early bird discounted tickets are now live on BookMyShow, until April 11, 9 PM. Pre-sale for registered users goes live on April 12, 1 PM, with general ticket sales opening on April 12, 4 PM onwards.