News |  09 Apr 2025 13:17 |  By RnMTeam

Dilnoor and B Praak present Mera Yaar- a soul stirring melody of love and longing

MUMBAI: Dilnoor and B Praak come together with their latest heartfelt track, Mera Yaar. With Dilnoor’s soulful voice and B Praak’s signature touch, this song beautifully captures the depth of love, longing, and devotion.

Mera Yaar is poetry in motion - each verse drenched in emotion, each note echoing with passion. The lyrics paint a stunning picture of love, drawing parallels between the beloved and the moon’s celestial beauty. From the first note to the last lingering echo, Mera Yaar it’s an experience that stays with you.

Reflecting on the song, Dilnoor shares,"Mera Yaar song is about completely surrendering yourself to your loved ones.Every word and every note carries a part of me, and I hope listeners don’t just hear the song but feel and relive those emotions through it."

B Praak adds, "Music has the power to revive emotions, to make you yearn for a love lost or dream of one yet to come. With Mera Yaar, I wanted to create something timeless—a melody that doesn’t just play in the background but stays in your heart. Dilnoor’s voice brings out every bit of emotion we poured into it."

