Dilnoor and B Praak present Mera Yaar- a soul stirring melody of love and longing

MUMBAI: Dilnoor and B Praak come together with their latest heartfelt track, Mera Yaar. With Dilnoor’s soulful voice and B Praak’s signature touch, this song beautifully captures the depth of love, longing, and devotion.
Mera Yaar is poetry in motion - each verse drenched in emotion, each note echoing with passion. The lyrics paint a stunning picture of love, drawing parallels between the beloved and the moon’s celestial beauty. From the first note to the last lingering echo, Mera Yaar it’s an experience that stays with you.
Reflecting on the song, Dilnoor shares,"Mera Yaar song is about completely surrendering yourself to your loved ones.Every word and every note carries a part of me, and I hope listeners don’t just hear the song but feel and relive those emotions through it."
B Praak adds, "Music has the power to revive emotions, to make you yearn for a love lost or dream of one yet to come. With Mera Yaar, I wanted to create something timeless—a melody that doesn’t just play in the background but stays in your heart. Dilnoor’s voice brings out every bit of emotion we poured into it."
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva is all set to mesmerize fans with his latest song, “Tu Chaand Hai,” where he lends his soulful...read more
MUMBAI: The man who made an entire generation sing, sway, and wear their hearts on their sleeves is back; this time, live, louder, and larger than...read more
MUMBAI: As Ed Sheeran gears up for the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, Play, he’s making it clear that fans won’t have to wait...read more
MUMBAI: India’s electronic music landscape is poised for a seismic shift as Europe-centric techno gig promoters and label, Verknipt, prepares to...read more
Enter a night where sound bends time and lasers cut through dimensions.We’re not partying — we’re time traveling.Step inside and witness the future...read more