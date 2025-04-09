Megan Fox and MGK reconnect after welcoming baby girl?

MUMBAI: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) may be rethinking their relationship after the recent birth of their first daughter together.

Although the pair had previously called off their engagement and gone their separate ways, insiders say the arrival of their baby girl has sparked a positive shift—particularly in Megan’s outlook.

According to US Weekly, those close to Megan reveal that she’s been feeling more peaceful and content since giving birth nearly two weeks ago. Described as “glowing” and “refreshed,” the 38-year-old actress is said to be fully embracing motherhood once again. Already a mom to three sons from her previous marriage to Brian Austin Green, Megan had missed the early joys of raising a baby—and now, with her newborn daughter, she’s reliving that special stage.

The new chapter has also brought changes in her feelings toward MGK. Sources say he has shown noticeable growth and emotional maturity since their daughter’s arrival. Megan has reportedly observed a shift in his energy, presence, and overall vibe—something she’s finding deeply meaningful.

Friends of the couple believe the baby might have been a turning point for MGK, helping him become more grounded. While the two haven’t officially rekindled their romance, Megan is said to be open to the possibility of a future together.

MGK announced their daughter’s birth in March on Instagram, referring to her as their “celestial seed”—a poetic phrase he later clarified wasn’t her actual name. Megan is expected to reveal the baby’s name when the time feels right.

For now, the couple is temporarily living together, focusing on nurturing their newborn and enjoying their time as new parents. Although they haven’t set a formal co-parenting plan in place, they’re choosing to simply soak in the bonding moments as a family.