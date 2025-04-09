Akhil Sachdeva on Tu Chaand Hai: The song is pure magic, and Mawra Hocane adds to its essence

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva is all set to mesmerize fans with his latest song, “Tu Chaand Hai,” where he lends his soulful voice to a heartfelt melody. The track, featuring Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in her Hindi music video debut, is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025, under Novice Records.

Speaking about the song, Akhil Sachdeva shared, “‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is one of the most special songs I’ve worked on. It carries emotions that I deeply connect with. The melody and lyrics were so in sync and required a raw voice to express those selfless emotions of love. I truly put my soul into it to bring that out and the song has turned out to be pure magic. Mawra’s presence in the video just adds an extra layer of beauty to its essence.”

The music video was shot in the stunning landscapes of Dubai, adding a dreamy and cinematic quality to the visuals. Directed by a top creative team, the video captures the essence of longing, love, and the beauty of the night sky, perfectly complementing the song’s poetic lyrics.

Composed by Anmol Daniel with lyrics penned by Noor, “Tu Chaand Hai” blends soothing melodies with powerful storytelling. Akhil, known for chartbusters like “Tera Ban Jaunga,” “Channa Ve,” and “Humsafar,” is excited to present this new track to his audience. “Music has the power to transcend boundaries, and ‘Tu Chaand Hai’ is a song that will touch hearts, no matter where you are,” he added.

With the combination of soulful music, breathtaking Dubai visuals, and heartfelt performances, “Tu Chaand Hai” is set to be a memorable musical experience when it premieres on April 4, 2025.