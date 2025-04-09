Hard Techno collective VERKNIPT to perform In Mumbai and new Hyderabad

MUMBAI: India’s electronic music landscape is poised for a seismic shift as Europe-centric techno gig promoters and label, Verknipt, prepares to unleash their signature sonic intensity on 3rd May 2025 at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai and 4th May 2025 at Quake Arena, Hyderabad . Revered for their meticulously curated events and a sound that pushes the boundaries of the genre, Verknipt's arrival marks a significant moment for India's discerning techno enthusiasts.

Verknipt, who have been championing hard techno, industrial techno and hard dance styles in the Netherlands since 2012, began expanding to other parts of Europe from 2022 onwards and have since found global partners in recent years. Verknipt debuted in Asia in November 2024, setting up in Malaysia and Thailand. This year, in addition to India, Verknipt is returning to Malaysia, as well as a showcase in Sydney and Melbourne. Later in the summer, the two-day Verknipt festival will take place on Jun. 7 and 8, 2025 in Utrecht.Their India debut promises an unparalleled auditory experience, inviting attendees to delve into the deeper, more visceral realms of techno.

Adding to the night's sonic tapestry, Verknipt will be supported by a formidable lineup of international hard techno titans: Dutch producer Stan Christ, French DJs Shlømo and 6EJOU, Spanish DJ & producer Fatima Hajji, plus India-based Ana Lilia going B2B with Mumbai-based Kollision. Describing his music as ‘hypnotic industrial techno’, Lyon-origin artist 6EJOU is among the top draws at Verknipt’s India shows. A fixture at Verknipt events, 6EJOU also runs his own label, Industrial Violence Records. While 6EJOU is making his India debut as part of Verknipt Mumbai and Hyderabad, Spain-born Fatima Hajji returns to the country after a few years. The Morocco-origin DJ-producer’s previous India shows have been in 2018 in Mumbai and in January 2020 in Bengaluru. A seasoned artist with over two decades behind the decks, Hajji is also the founder of her label Silver M. Along with her, Dutch electronic artist Stan Christ is also returning to India, last touring the country in October 2024.

Mer Hajbarati, Founder, Verknipt states, "India has one of the most passionate electronic music scenes in the world. We’ve seen the energy in India and we knew this was the right moment to bring Verknipt’s hard techno movement here. We’re not just throwing events; we’re building a community."

Mohit Bijlani, Co- Founder, Team Innovation states, "We recognize the growing appetite for sophisticated electronic music experiences in India, and Verknipt stands at the forefront of the hard techno movement. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting transformative and culturally significant events to Mumbai."

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound states, "India’s electronic music scene is constantly evolving and we’re always looking to bring new and electrifying experiences to our audiences. Verknipt has built a global reputation for pushing the boundaries of hard dance and this partnership is the perfect way to introduce their raw, high-energy sound to India. With two massive shows and an exclusive mini-series, we’re not just launching an event—we’re igniting a movement. We can’t wait for fans to experience Verknipt in all its unfiltered intensity.”

Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com . Prices start at INR 1,000/- onwards.