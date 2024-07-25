Denis Sulta and Solomun team up for one night showstopper at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Two titans of the global club scene are set to unite on July 28 when Denis Sulta joins the legendary Solomun for his esteemed +1 Pacha Ibiza residency. This meeting of musical minds is a high point in an already blazing summer season, delivering two of the industry's hottest acts on a single billing.

Denis Sulta arrives at Pacha fresh off the release of his colourful and amped up new release 'If I Only Knew'. A taste of what's to come when Sultra takes the decks, the searing trance tune sets the tone for an evening of glowing melodies and sonic surprises. His recent performances, including a standout set at Cercle Festival in Paris and a crowd-pulling show at EDC Las Vegas have firmly established Denis Sulta as a force to be reckoned with on the global electronic stage. Now bringing the sound that he has honed at major festivals around the world to the iconic decks at Pacha Ibiza, Denis Sulta joins none other than Solomun, a man who truly needs no introduction, for his eminent +1 residency. An evening full of rhythm, melody and everything in between, this Sunday at Pacha Ibiza is a true clubber’s delight.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Koslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Bohmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Vath, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.

PRESS CONTACT

Pacha Group - The Media Nanny

E: pacha@themediananny.nl

ABOUT PACHA IBIZA

Pacha Ibiza, the world’s most iconic house music nightclub and the birthplace of legendary DJs, stands as the ultimate embodiment of experiential nightlife. For over 50 years, Pacha Ibiza has revolutionised club culture, seamlessly blending music, production, and entertainment to craft an atmosphere that cultivates a profound sense of belonging to the beloved Pacha Family. With its iconoclastic origins, Pacha Ibiza has been a pioneering force, offering a platform for individuals to embrace their uniqueness and dare to be different. An unmatched destination, Pacha Ibiza serves as a global beacon that brings an international community of music lovers together, transcending the conventional nightclub experience. Pacha Ibiza celebrates its storied history by underscoring the distinctive energy that defines the island - an effortless fusion of music and culture - with an indescribable ambiance that characterises a singular night at Pacha Ibiza.