Nora Fatehi's 'Snake' with Jason Derulo becomes second most-viewed song on YouTube in 24 Hours

MUMBAI: Dancer-singer Nora Fatehi’s latest music video, Snake, featuring American artist Jason Derulo, has taken the internet by storm, becoming the second most-viewed song globally on YouTube within 24 hours, according to her recent social media post. With over 5 million views in a single day, Snake has surpassed Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s 2024 hit Die With A Smile (4.68 million daily views).
The only song ahead of it is APT by BLACKPINK’s Rose and Bruno Mars. Since its release on January 16, Snake has garnered an impressive 84 million views and is currently trending at No. 4 on the platform. The video, featuring Nora in a gold sequined bra top and green slit-cut skirt, has captivated audiences with its electrifying beats and stunning visuals.
Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot, Nora offered fans a glimpse into the making of the high-energy track, co-starring Jason Derulo. Nora Fatehi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, rose to fame with hit dance numbers like Manohari (Baahubali) and Kamariya (Stree). Her songs Garmi and Dilbar have amassed over 400 million and 1.3 billion views, respectively, on YouTube. Next, she will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming series The Royals, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Milind Soman, and Chunky Panday.
