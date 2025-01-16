Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo unite: Poster of the most anticipated collaboration of 2025 drops!

MUMBAI: The wait is over! Global sensation Nora Fatehi has shared the poster for her much-anticipated collaboration, Snake, with Jason Derulo, set to release on January 16, 2025. This powerhouse duo is ready to electrify the global music scene with a track that promises to redefine boundaries and dominate charts.

Taking to her social media, Nora Fatehi shared the first look of Snake with a caption that read, “Snake 16.01.25”

Going by the looks of the poster and the teaser, Snake is likely to be set in a magical and mysterious world. The audiences are already intrigued by the first look and are expecting a genre-bending sound that fuses Bollywood’s vibrant energy with pop’s universal appeal which also highlights the undeniable chemistry between Nora and Jason, making it a treat for music and dance enthusiasts worldwide.

‘Snake’ marks Nora’s entry into the American mainstream music scene. The collaboration is a celebration of cultural synergy, blending Jason Derulo’s signature pop style with Nora Fatehi’s Bollywood flair. The intense visuals of the teaser promise to make Snake more than just a song—it’s a global phenomenon in the making.

Nora Fatehi continues to carve her path as a global star. From her collaboration with CKay on ‘It’s True’, Nora has consistently pushed boundaries. Her partnership with Jason Derulo is yet another milestone that solidifies her position as one of the most sought-after talents in both Bollywood and the international music scene.

Mark your calendars, because Snake is set to drop on January 16, 2025, and it’s set to conquer the charts!