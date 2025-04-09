Ed Sheeran teases new album play, promising a bold and playful soundscape

MUMBAI: As Ed Sheeran gears up for the release of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, Play, he’s making it clear that fans won’t have to wait long between singles to get a taste of what’s coming. The new album, described by Sheeran as diverse and celebratory, marks a departure from the introspective tone of his previous records.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, Sheeran opened up about everything from his creative process to his favorite memory with Taylor Swift, and even an embarrassing moment involving being caught naked in a hotel lobby. But the focus soon shifted to what fans are most excited about—his upcoming music.

Discussing his recently released single “Azizam”, which will feature on Play, Sheeran revealed his strategy for rolling out the album: “Because the album is so broad, I didn’t want to just be like, ‘Here’s the single, here’s the album.’ So, there’s music coming every two to three weeks.”

After “Azizam,” fans can expect a new track titled “Old Phone”, followed by more releases in quick succession. “We shot all these videos,” he explained. “I’m less about single moments and more about letting people feel the breadth of the record. I’m confident one of the songs will really connect, but I just want people to hear the music before the album officially drops.”

Sheeran, who gave fans a sneak peek of “Old Phone” during a live performance on The Tonight Show, described Play as his most experimental work to date. “It’s definitely different. I’ve been more explorative with this album,” he said. “I had this attitude of, ‘Why the f - k not?’ I didn’t want to stay boxed in as just a singer-songwriter.”

The global artist also shared that he spent time living in India, collaborating with Indian musicians and producers. This cross-cultural influence is evident in tracks like “Azizam,” which he created with Persian producer Ilya. While that song has Middle Eastern influences, “Old Phone” leans into a Nashville country vibe, demonstrating the album’s wide-ranging sounds. “The record is called Play, and it has to be playful. It has to be celebratory,” he emphasized.

Play follows Sheeran’s back-to-back 2023 albums - - (Subtract) and Autumn Variations - both of which performed well on the Billboard 200 but carried a much darker tone, focusing on grief and emotional challenges. His holiday single “Under the Tree”, featured in the Netflix film That Christmas, followed in November 2024.

Reflecting on this transition, Sheeran said, “I released two albums that were pretty heavy, about grief and personal struggles. I still think they’re beautiful records, but coming out of that, I needed something bright, colorful, and fun. That’s what Play is. From St. Patrick’s Day gigs to wild nights in Nashville and New Orleans, this album had to feel exciting.”

With Play, Ed Sheeran is not just giving fans music - he’s delivering a vibrant new chapter in his artistry, packed with energy, experimentation, and joy.