Turn up the beats as DJ AD Reloaded and H2O The Band set to rock Dobaraa at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Get ready for an electrifying weekend at Dobaraa – Gastropub, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, as two sensational performances light up your nights on 12th and 13th April 2025. The weekend will feature DJ AD Reloaded and H2O The Band, bringing their signature sounds to create a vibrant atmosphere.

On 12th April 2025, DJ AD Reloaded will kick off the party with his high-energy set. A DJ and music producer, DJ AD Reloaded began his journey at just 16, and today, his electrifying performances and original music have earned him fans far and wide. His fusion of diverse beats will keep the crowd moving, making it a night to remember.

On 13th April 2025, get ready for H2O The Band, as they take the stage with their unstoppable energy. Renowned for their multilingual live performances and eclectic blend of musical styles, the band will thrill the crowd with both stimulating covers and their own original tracks. Their dynamic performances have made them one of Bangalore's most exciting acts, and this show is set to keep you dancing all night long.

With great music, delicious food, and a vibrant crowd, Dobaraa is the place to be this weekend! Don’t miss out on two incredible performances that will keep the party going all night long.

Event: One Night at Dobaraa featuring DJ AD Reloaded

Date: 12th April 2025

Time: 8pm onwards

Location: Dobaraa – Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Entry: Reservation – 7892935011 / 8310968259

Event: H2O The Band Live Performance

Date: 13th April 2025 at

Time: 12 pm onwards

Location: Dobaraa – Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Entry: Reservation – 7892935011 / 8310968259