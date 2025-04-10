Turn up the beats as DJ AD Reloaded and H2O The Band set to rock Dobaraa at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Get ready for an electrifying weekend at Dobaraa – Gastropub, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, as two sensational performances light up your nights on 12th and 13th April 2025. The weekend will feature DJ AD Reloaded and H2O The Band, bringing their signature sounds to create a vibrant atmosphere.
On 12th April 2025, DJ AD Reloaded will kick off the party with his high-energy set. A DJ and music producer, DJ AD Reloaded began his journey at just 16, and today, his electrifying performances and original music have earned him fans far and wide. His fusion of diverse beats will keep the crowd moving, making it a night to remember.
On 13th April 2025, get ready for H2O The Band, as they take the stage with their unstoppable energy. Renowned for their multilingual live performances and eclectic blend of musical styles, the band will thrill the crowd with both stimulating covers and their own original tracks. Their dynamic performances have made them one of Bangalore's most exciting acts, and this show is set to keep you dancing all night long.
With great music, delicious food, and a vibrant crowd, Dobaraa is the place to be this weekend! Don’t miss out on two incredible performances that will keep the party going all night long.
Event: One Night at Dobaraa featuring DJ AD Reloaded
Date: 12th April 2025
Time: 8pm onwards
Location: Dobaraa – Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North
Entry: Reservation – 7892935011 / 8310968259
Event: H2O The Band Live Performance
Date: 13th April 2025 at
Time: 12 pm onwards
Location: Dobaraa – Gastropub, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North
Entry: Reservation – 7892935011 / 8310968259
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: Renowned artist Naman Rajvanshi, also known as Naman Replugged, has released his highly anticipated new single, "Tu Na Mila", inviting...read more
MUMBAI: The man who made an entire generation sing, sway, and wear their hearts on their sleeves is back; this time, live, louder, and larger than...read more
MUMBAI: Punk-pop powerhouses The Dollyrots - featuring Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and touring drummer Simon...read more
MUMBAI: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the life and career of Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton in a new...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for an electrifying weekend at Dobaraa – Gastropub, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, as two sensational performances light up your...read more