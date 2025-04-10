RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Apr 2025 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

The Dollyrots Hit the Road with new tour dates and single release

MUMBAI: Punk-pop powerhouses The Dollyrots - featuring Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and touring drummer Simon Hancock - are revving up for a busy spring and summer packed with high-energy shows and new music. Tickets available at thedollyrots.com/tour.
 
Fresh off their successful spring run dubbed the Sugar In The Gas Tank tour, the band is headed back out on the road for a series of Florida dates in April, followed by a UK tour alongside Don’t Panic, and a summer West Coast run deemed the Get On This Ride Tour with Go Betty Go.
 
The Dollyrots will also release a new original song “Get On This Ride” set to drop on June 27 via Wicked Cool Records. “The new single “Get On This Ride” is about not taking for granted what you have right this moment. Life can change in an instant and it feels even more true with the state of the World today. If there’s something you’ve been waiting to do… now is the time,” shares Ogden.
 
In addition to the upcoming single, The Dollyrots are celebrating their legacy with two deluxe vinyl reissues: A 20th anniversary collector’s edition of their debut album Eat My Heart Out, pressed on candy cane-pattern vinyl and complete with a 12-page booklet and a 10th anniversary deluxe picture disc of Barefoot & Pregnant. Both are available now at THE DOLLYROTS STORE - The Dollyrots Merch Store
 
The band is also embarking on the inaugural Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise, a 4-night, full-throttle Rock ‘N’ Roll adventure, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from May 9-13, 2025. The band joins a lineup featuring Social Distortion, X, The Reverend Horton Heat, L7, Old 97's, and many more. Ogden will also be hosting a special Women Crush Wednesday Sirius XM Session at Sea onboard the ship, featuring L7 and exploring their recent documentary and musical legacy.
 
With a career spanning two decades, The Dollyrots have built a reputation for delivering infectious, feel-good punk rock with heart. Their music has been featured on countless TV shows, commercials, and films, and their relentless touring schedule and DIY ethos have made them favorites on both sides of the Atlantic.
 
Upcoming Tour Dates:
 
Florida:
 
Thu 4/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly
Fri 4/11 – Ocala, FL @ Levitt AMP Music Series
Sat 4/12 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub
Sun 4/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
United Kingdom (with Don’t Panic):
Fri 4/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage Attic
Sat 4/26 – Manchester, UK @ Aatma
Sun 4/27 – London, UK @ New Cross Inn
Mon 4/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
Tue 4/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum2
Wed 4/30 – Swansea, UK @ Bunkhouse
Thu 5/1 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners
Fri  5/2 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms
Sat 5/3 – Leeds, UK @ Key Club
West Coast USA (with Go Betty Go):
Wed 6/26 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Thu 6/27 – Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe
Fri 6/28 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s
Sat 6/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room at Harlow’s
Sun 6/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Music City
Mon 7/1 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
Tue 7/2 – San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company
Wed 7/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Fri 7/5 – Anaheim, CA @ Parish Room at House of Blues
 
Follow The Dollyrots:
Instagram: @thedollyrots
Twitter/X: @TheDollyrots
Facebook: The Dollyrots
Tags
Luis Cabeza Simon Hancock Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 10 Apr 2025

Naman Rajvanshi unveils soul-stirring new single 'Tu Na Mila'- A journey of love and longing

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Naman Rajvanshi, also known as Naman Replugged, has released his highly anticipated new single, "Tu Na Mila", inviting listeners on an emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and longing.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2025

Country Music Hall of fame and museum to open new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a seeker

MUMBAI: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the life and career of Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton in a new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2025

Turn up the beats as DJ AD Reloaded and H2O The Band set to rock Dobaraa at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Get ready for an electrifying weekend at Dobaraa – Gastropub, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, as two sensational performances light up your nights on 12th and 13th April 2025.

read more
 | 09 Apr 2025

Megan Fox and MGK reconnect after welcoming baby girl?

MUMBAI: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) may be rethinking their relationship after the recent birth of their first daughter together.

read more
 | 09 Apr 2025

Akhil Sachdeva on Tu Chaand Hai: The song is pure magic, and Mawra Hocane adds to its essence

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva is all set to mesmerize fans with his latest song, “Tu Chaand Hai,” where he lends his soulful voice to a heartfelt melody.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

top# 5 articles

1
Naman Rajvanshi unveils soul-stirring new single 'Tu Na Mila'- A journey of love and longing

MUMBAI: Renowned artist Naman Rajvanshi, also known as Naman Replugged, has released his highly anticipated new single, "Tu Na Mila", inviting...read more

2
Hit Machine Himesh Reshammiya announces first ever India tour in years - The Capmania Tour!

MUMBAI: The man who made an entire generation sing, sway, and wear their hearts on their sleeves is back; this time, live, louder, and larger than...read more

3
The Dollyrots Hit the Road with new tour dates and single release

MUMBAI: Punk-pop powerhouses The Dollyrots - featuring Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and touring drummer Simon...read more

4
Country Music Hall of fame and museum to open new exhibition, Dolly Parton: Journey of a seeker

MUMBAI: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the life and career of Country Music Hall of Fame member Dolly Parton in a new...read more

5
Turn up the beats as DJ AD Reloaded and H2O The Band set to rock Dobaraa at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Get ready for an electrifying weekend at Dobaraa – Gastropub, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, as two sensational performances light up your...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games