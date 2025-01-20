Karan Johar gives shoutout to Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo's smashing new single, Snake

MUMBAI: Karan Johar took to Instagram to applaud the dynamic duo of Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo for their latest track, Snake. Sharing a story on his social media, Johar gave a nod to the song’s irresistible vibe and captivating visuals, posting the video and captioning it, "Looking smashing guys."
Link: https://www.instagram.com/stories/karanjohar/3547448037605404934?igsh=Nj...
With its hypnotic fusion of western and eastern influences, Snake has already generated massive buzz and is on track to dominate playlists worldwide. Nora’s breathtaking dance moves and vocal performance, combined with Jason Derulo’s signature style, have created a cross-cultural musical masterpiece that is resonating with fans and industry icons alike. "I was trying to figure out how to mix three different cultures into one project and to make it global. We wanted a hook that repeats itself, very easy to memorize," said Fatehi of her original vision for the song. The music video directed by Moroccan Abderrafia El Abdioui and choreographed by India's Rajit Dev, was filmed amidst Marrakesh's breathtaking landscapes. Produced by Nora and Tommy Brown, the international crew worked tirelessly, putting in long hours, to bring this bold vision to life. Fans from all parts of the globe are already raving about the song and the music video. Snake is set to conquer charts globally and become the go-to anthem for music lovers.
MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more
MUMBAI: Live Your City today announced the appointment of Ms.read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Percept Limited and the creators of ‘Sunburn’read more
MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future.read more
MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM today announces its 2024 app consumption insights throughread more
MUMBAI: After lighting up the stage with her performance as the opening act for Coldplay’s critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres tour, India’s...read more
MUMBAI: In auspicious celebration of the Maha Kumbh, Swastik Productions unveils Chalo Kumbh, an electrifying techno-fusion that merges the sacred...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Saloni Thakkar is starting 2025 on a high note with her latest hit, Namo Namah Shivaya, from the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi...read more
Singapore – Korean indie act Peach Luffe has released his new EP, 'Back To Me'. The project is the vision of classically trained singer-songwriter...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to groove! Azaad Collab has dropped its latest banger, ‘Vallo Vallo’, and it’s everything you’d want in a joyful composition with...read more