Nora Fatehi's song 'Snake' secures second spot on global trending videos, just behind Bruno Mars and Rose

MUMBAI: Global sensation Nora Fatehi continues to dominate the international music scene as her latest track, Snake, with Jason Derulo, secures the #2 spot among the most viewed videos worldwide in the last 24 hours. The electrifying music video has taken the internet by storm, with over 75 million views, trailing only behind Apt by Rose and Bruno Mars’s latest chart-topping hit.

Nora took to Instagram to share the exciting milestone, celebrating the overwhelming love and support from her fans across the globe.

With its hypnotic beats, high-energy visuals, and Nora’s unparalleled global star appeal, Snake is proving to be a game-changer in the international music space. As views continue to skyrocket, the song is well on its way to becoming a global anthem for music lovers.