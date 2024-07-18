Louie Vega and Horse Meat Disco to conjure Clubber's paradise at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is synced to beat with the rhythms of the past as Flower Power welcomes the incredible Louie Vega and Horse Meat Disco to this week's lineup. Prepare for a night of good vibes and timeless classics as two of the finest in house and disco bring their distinguished talents to the legendary Pacha Ibiza stage.
Louie Vega, the GRAMMY Award winning maestro, is set to deliver his beloved New Your house flavour, fortified with elements of soul and disco for his evening with Flower Power. While Vega is storied for his legacy of outstanding releases, his most recent single 'MAWcid' shows that the New York native hasn't lost a step.
Alongside Louie Vega is the London-based sensation Horse Meat Disco, who will act as the icing on the cake with their galloping upbeat disco grooves. Vibe specialists like no other, Horse Meat Disco has simply mastered the art of bringing the party to life, balancing a mix of exuberant selections and squeaky clean dancefloor productions.
With a lineup that defies genres and borders alike, the upcoming Flower Power party at Pacha Ibiza promises a blend of timeless grooves and soulful beats, lighting up Ibiza for a truly memorable night.
Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.
Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.
Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.
Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.
