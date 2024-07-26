Kolsch and Patrice Baumel to infuse Pacha Ibiza with melodic techno mastery

MUMBAI: Pacha will be the beating heart of Ibiza on July 30, as CamelPhat anchors their acclaimed residency in the hearts of fans by bringing special guests and techno virtuosos Kölsch and Patrice Bäumel. Presenting fans at the iconic nightclub with a lineup that's nothing short of spectacular has been a regular occurrence with Camelphat curating Tuesday nights, but this week stands out as a gem among gems, delivering fans a billing that's must-see from top to bottom.

Renowned for his grandiose soundscapes that blend classical influences with punchy techno, Kölsch is bringing his signature emotive style to the Pacha dancefloor. His Cercle set from the Eiffel Tower and recent back-to-back performance with Joris Voorn at this year's Ultra Music Festival put Kölsch in the upper echelon of melodic and techno acts. He will be joined on Tuesday’s billing by fellow techno luminary Patrice Bäumel, known for his meticulous productions and scintillating performances. For years, Bäumel's sets have proven a journey all unto themselves, exploring intricate and winding rhythms and unexpected-yet-memorable melodies.

While residents CamelPhat were the stars of the show last week with their open to close all-night performance, this week they act as the icing on the cake, setting the stage for Kölsch and Patrice Baumel to shine. Don’t miss this unique opportunity—grab your tickets today to witness a true masterclass in melodic techno at Pacha Ibiza.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

Pacha Lovers may book their tickets and upgrade their experience by booking VIP tables online now while enjoying bottle service, priority entry, and prime dancefloor views here.