Dhanda Nyoliwala drops an explosive new track- Ego Killer

MUMBAI: Fresh off the thunderous success of his hit track "Block" and blowing off the internet trends with ‘Up To U’, the prolific artist Dhanda Nyoliwala is ready to dominate the airwaves once again with his latest release, "Ego Killer." Teaming up with VYRL Haryanvi, this powerhouse artist is set to unleash another chart-topping sensation that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Watch the song here-

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Armenia's picturesque landscapes, the music video for "Ego Killer" is a visual spectacle that perfectly complements the infectious energy of the song. From rolling hills to ancient architecture, every frame is a masterpiece, transporting viewers into Dhanda Nyoliwala's dynamic world.

With its pulsating beats and infectious melodies, "Ego Killer" is poised to become the anthem of a generation, empowering listeners to embrace their individuality and defy societal norms.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Dhanda Nyoliwala shared, ”Ego Killer is a movement. It's about breaking free from the chains of ego and embracing authenticity. In a world obsessed with appearances and superficiality, 'Ego Killer' encourages listeners to celebrate their true selves unapologetically. I am really hopeful that listeners will shower their love on this track as much they did for my past releases.”