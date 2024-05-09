RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 May 2024 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Musician Munawar Faruqui releases official video of his latest hip-hop song ‘Dhandho’ with Rapper Spectra

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui recently announced his latest masterpiece, ‘Dhandho’ marking his first release post-Bigg Boss 17 win. Created in collaboration with rapper Spectra and music producer Sez On The Beat, Munawar Faruqui teased fans with the song’s poster on his social media handle, causing quite a stir on the internet. Centred around themes of money and power, as the Gujarati word ‘Dhandho,’ means business, the song is officially out now, accompanied by its strikingly entertaining video featuring the musicians.

A lively hip-hop number that blends underground vibes with street-style rap, ‘Dhandho’ marks the reunion of Munawar Faruqui and Spectra after four years, celebrating their journey as self-made musicians and their success in the industry. Meanwhile, the song’s video beautifully captures the essence of Mumbai’s streets, showcasing various parts of the city and its people.

‘Dhandho’ is now available to listen to across all streaming platforms and can be viewed on Munawar Faruqui’s YouTube page.

Sharing his thoughts about the song, Munawar Faruqui said, “I'm thrilled to share ‘Dhandho’ with the world, a song that embodies the raw energy of the streets. The song is about power and is out and out underground hip-hop. Collaborating with Spectra is always special and I hope that everyone enjoys our song as much as we do.”

Produced by Sez On The Beat under the Warner Music India Label, ‘Dhandho’ stands as a vibrant hip-hop number uniting two modern-day rap icons, Munawar Faruqui and Spectra.

Tags
Munawar Faruqui Warner Music music Songs
Related news
 | 09 May 2024

Dhanda Nyoliwala drops an explosive new track- Ego Killer

MUMBAI: Fresh off the thunderous success of his hit track "Block" and blowing off the internet trends with ‘Up To U’, the prolific artist Dhanda Nyoliwala is ready to dominate the airwaves once again with his latest release, "Ego Killer." Teaming up with VYRL Haryanvi, this powerhouse artist is s

read more
 | 09 May 2024

antiSOCIAL Pune brings a satirical take on Julius Caeser: 'Seize Her'

MUMBAI: Witness the blurring of lines between reality and fiction in antiSOCIAL Pune's latest immersive theatrical production.

read more
 | 09 May 2024

Jerry's debut album "RAW”: A bold and unfiltered chapter in Music

MUMBAI: Canadian-based sensation Jerry is set to redefine the Punjabi music scene with his ground-breaking debut album, 'RAW”.

read more
 | 09 May 2024

Percept and Chin2 Bhosle tie-up for ‘SRGMS’ – India’s first rock band show for kids

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Asia’s largest dance music festival ‘Sunburn’ and India’s first BDM show ‘Bollyboom’, has announced a tie up with ‘SRGMS’ – a unique rock musical show specially written and performed for kids aged 8 years and below.

read more
 | 08 May 2024

Jubin Nautiyal to Enthrall UK Audiences with Soul-Stirring Performances at Wembley Stadium and Beyond

MUMBAI: Renowned Indian musician- singer Jubin Nautiyal, is set to cast a spell on UK audiences with his captivating vocals during his highly anticipated UK tour in May 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Google Preparing Gemini AI Extension for YouTube Music Integration: What users need to know

MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
antiSOCIAL Pune brings a satirical take on Julius Caeser: 'Seize Her'

MUMBAI: Witness the blurring of lines between reality and fiction in antiSOCIAL Pune's latest immersive theatrical production. In a world weary of...read more

2
Atarashi Gakko! announces debut album AG calling out Juns 7 via 88Rising

MUMBAI: “Encapsulating the spunky vigour of youth, which is Seishun in Japanese, they present a refreshing take on Japanese pop and in the grander...read more

3
Percept and Chin2 Bhosle tie-up for ‘SRGMS’ – India’s first rock band show for kids

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Asia’s largest dance music festival ‘Sunburn’ and India’s first BDM show ‘Bollyboom’, has announced a tie up with ‘...read more

4
Sweet! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik reveals American singer Lauv’s role in his 'Lauv Story' with fiancée Aashna Shroff

MUMBAI: When two gifted music artists from diverse backgrounds come together, exciting conversations brew, spanning from music to life and more. The...read more

5
Jessia shares heartwarming single 'The Woman You Are'

MUMBAI: Today, Canadian pop singer and songwriter JESSIA reveals her new single, “The Woman You Are”. Released just in time for Mother’s Day, “The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games