Musician Munawar Faruqui releases official video of his latest hip-hop song ‘Dhandho’ with Rapper Spectra

MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui recently announced his latest masterpiece, ‘Dhandho’ marking his first release post-Bigg Boss 17 win. Created in collaboration with rapper Spectra and music producer Sez On The Beat, Munawar Faruqui teased fans with the song’s poster on his social media handle, causing quite a stir on the internet. Centred around themes of money and power, as the Gujarati word ‘Dhandho,’ means business, the song is officially out now, accompanied by its strikingly entertaining video featuring the musicians.

A lively hip-hop number that blends underground vibes with street-style rap, ‘Dhandho’ marks the reunion of Munawar Faruqui and Spectra after four years, celebrating their journey as self-made musicians and their success in the industry. Meanwhile, the song’s video beautifully captures the essence of Mumbai’s streets, showcasing various parts of the city and its people.

‘Dhandho’ is now available to listen to across all streaming platforms and can be viewed on Munawar Faruqui’s YouTube page.

Sharing his thoughts about the song, Munawar Faruqui said, “I'm thrilled to share ‘Dhandho’ with the world, a song that embodies the raw energy of the streets. The song is about power and is out and out underground hip-hop. Collaborating with Spectra is always special and I hope that everyone enjoys our song as much as we do.”

Produced by Sez On The Beat under the Warner Music India Label, ‘Dhandho’ stands as a vibrant hip-hop number uniting two modern-day rap icons, Munawar Faruqui and Spectra.