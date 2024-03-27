Sons of Silver release lyric video for their newest song "Tell Me This"

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based band Sons of Silver recently released the first song “Tell Me This” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions out later this year. About “Tell Me This” Folk n Rock says, the track “shows off that insane level of skill and creativity,” while The Big Takeover thinks it “swings and grooves, it dances more deftly and bounces with infectious buoyancy”.

Watch the lyric video for the song here:

“As the sonic architects of this musical journey, Sons of Silver comprise a stellar lineup... vocals and guitar Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG,) on drums Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic,) keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox). Together, they create a symphony that resonates with energy and intensity” – Noise From The Pit

The band recently sat down for an intimate conversation with television and radio host and music historian Matt Pinfield to talk about their upcoming new album Runaway Emotions. Get a sneak peek and hear what the band and Pinfield have to say about “Tell Me This.”

Watch the clip here:

Pinfield shares, “I think Sons Of Silver’s music embodies the spirit and sustaining elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern take and flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now. Mixing storytelling which moves between a sometimes-dark comedic overview of the world around them with a vision of hope for the future, and the power of music to take us there”.

Stream “Tell Me This” here: "Tell Me This" (Single) (ffm.to)

Watch the official video here:

Sons of Silver has garnered three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart, and their songs have collectively accumulated over nine million views and streams. The new album was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer. “These guys epitomize the essence of classic alternative rock,” says Palmer about working with the band. “Their music is fueled with both power and raw emotion, with genuinely profound lyrics. Their album is a treasure trove of well-crafted, memorable songs and I really enjoyed collaborating with them.”

Hear their previously released songs here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3krcOKxWDgI3CmiPMiOvQO?si=s50DSvO7RqmQv9...