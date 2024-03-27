RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Mar 2024 18:39 |  By RnMTeam

Sons of Silver release lyric video for their newest song "Tell Me This"

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based band Sons of Silver recently released the first song “Tell Me This” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions out later this year. About “Tell Me This” Folk n Rock says, the track “shows off that insane level of skill and creativity,” while The Big Takeover thinks it “swings and grooves, it dances more deftly and bounces with infectious buoyancy”.

Watch the lyric video for the song here:

“As the sonic architects of this musical journey, Sons of Silver comprise a stellar lineup... vocals and guitar Pete Argyropoulos (PeteRG,) on drums Marc Slutsky (Splender, Peter Murphy, Tonic,) keyboardist and engineer Brina Kabler, guitarist Kevin Haaland (Skillet), and bassist Adam Kury (Candlebox). Together, they create a symphony that resonates with energy and intensity” – Noise From The Pit

The band recently sat down for an intimate conversation with television and radio host and music historian Matt Pinfield to talk about their upcoming new album Runaway Emotions. Get a sneak peek and hear what the band and Pinfield have to say about “Tell Me This.”

Watch the clip here:

Pinfield shares, “I think Sons Of Silver’s music embodies the spirit and sustaining elements of classic rock with a thoroughly modern take and flair for critical thinking, which is something the world certainly needs more of right now. Mixing storytelling which moves between a sometimes-dark comedic overview of the world around them with a vision of hope for the future, and the power of music to take us there”.

Stream “Tell Me This” here: "Tell Me This" (Single) (ffm.to)

Watch the official video here:

Sons of Silver has garnered three spots on the Billboard Active Rock Chart, and their songs have collectively accumulated over nine million views and streams. The new album was self-produced by the band and mixed by renowned producer/engineer Tim Palmer. “These guys epitomize the essence of classic alternative rock,” says Palmer about working with the band. “Their music is fueled with both power and raw emotion, with genuinely profound lyrics. Their album is a treasure trove of well-crafted, memorable songs and I really enjoyed collaborating with them.”

Hear their previously released songs here: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3krcOKxWDgI3CmiPMiOvQO?si=s50DSvO7RqmQv9...

Tags
Sons of Silver song Tell Me This
Related news
 | 19 Mar 2024

Alan Walker crafts team song for RCB ahead Of IPL 2024

MUMBAI: Renowned Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker has teamed up with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to create a first-of-its-kind team song ahead of the upcoming season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

read more
 | 11 Mar 2024

Daler Mehndi celebrates International Women’s Day with the song "Aaj Ki Rani" under the initiative ‘Shakti’ by UPES University

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Daler Mehndi joins forces with UPES University's initiative 'Shakti' to mark International Women's Day with the release of the inspiring song "Aaj Ki Rani."

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

After releasing the first song Ishq Mitaye from Amar Singh Chamkila, Saregama team treats fans with the songs making video with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila's first song Ishq Mitaye was released in February to a roaring response. Now adding to this anticipation Saregama’s team released a video of the song's making.

read more
 | 07 Mar 2024

Shahid Mallya sets a new record, becomes first singer whose song 'Dil Khona' becomes the main theme and narrative of a movie

MUMBAI: Shahid Mallya is one of the most admired and talented young singers that we have in the country in today's time. Over the years, he's proven his talent and mettle on many occasions and we can keep naming the chartbusters from our end.

read more
 | 05 Mar 2024

Bad Mary releases ‘Forget About It’ song and video on March 5

MUMBAI: New York alternative punk band Bad Mary is set to release a re-recorded mix of their song “Forget About It” on March 5.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FEST announces 2024 Lineup

MUMBAI: One of Canada's most beloved decibel-breaking extreme music events, LOUD AS HELL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL announces its most ferocious lineups to...read more

2
Sons of Silver release lyric video for their newest song "Tell Me This"

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based band Sons of Silver recently released the first song “Tell Me This” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions out later...read more

3
Wavemaker India and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd. shine at the 24th edition of EMVIE Awards 2024

MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the coveted EMVIES, powered by TV9 Network, co-powered by The Times of India, in association with UltraTech Cement Ltd,...read more

4
Star Sports launches ‘Star Creators Network’; on boards key content creators

MUMBAI: Star Sports, the official broadcaster of TATA IPL 2024, is launching a first-of-its-kind initiative in India – the Star Creator’s Network –...read more

5
Chaar Diwaari drops electrifying new single "Thehra" with Def Jam Recordings India

MUMBAI: Garv Taneja known by his musical alias Chaar Diwaari, the rising star of Indian Hip-Hop, is back with a bang as he releases his third...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games