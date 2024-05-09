Jerry's debut album "RAW”: A bold and unfiltered chapter in Music

MUMBAI: Canadian-based sensation Jerry is set to redefine the Punjabi music scene with his ground-breaking debut album, 'RAW”. With a string of previous hits including "Showstopper," "She’s the One," and "Top Fame," Jerry's dynamic fusion of genres promises to deliver a musical journey unlike any other.
"RAW" features seven meticulously crafted tracks, each a testament to Jerry's unmatched talent and boundless creativity. From the infectious beats of "Miami Flow" to the soul-stirring melodies of "Destiny," every song showcases Jerry's ability to captivate and mesmerize listeners.
"This album is just not an album, this is me, Raw and Unfiltered," says Jerry. "With 'RAW,' I aim to push the boundaries of Punjabi music and leave a lasting impact on listeners worldwide. This is just the beginning of an exciting musical journey."
One of one:
Born in Ludhiana in 1996, Jerry has quickly risen to prominence with his unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and Punjabi influences. Since his breakout hit "Showstopper" which broke the Spotify charts, Jerry has continued to captivate audiences with his infectious energy and relatable lyrics.
With "RAW," Jerry cements his status as the trendsetter in the Punjabi music scene, showcasing his unparalleled talent and unwavering commitment to musical innovation.
MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more
MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more
MUMBAI: Dilliwalon, the wait is over! Delhi’s voice of hip-hop, Seedhe Maut are bringing the Lunch Break heat back home! Mark your calendars for...read more
MUMBAI: Musician Munawar Faruqui recently announced his latest masterpiece, ‘Dhandho’ marking his first release post-Bigg Boss 17 win. Created in...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off the thunderous success of his hit track "Block" and blowing off the internet trends with ‘Up To U’, the prolific artist Dhanda...read more
MUMBAI: Want to feel old yet forever young? Friday, May 10, marks the 50th anniversary of Andy Kim’s “Rock Me Gently.” Yes, that “Rock Me Gently”: “...read more
MUMBAI: Lyrical virtuoso, Chani Nattan, marks his official signing to 91 North Records with the debut of his bold release “Facetime.” With poetic...read more