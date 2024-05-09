Jerry's debut album "RAW”: A bold and unfiltered chapter in Music

MUMBAI: Canadian-based sensation Jerry is set to redefine the Punjabi music scene with his ground-breaking debut album, 'RAW”. With a string of previous hits including "Showstopper," "She’s the One," and "Top Fame," Jerry's dynamic fusion of genres promises to deliver a musical journey unlike any other.

"RAW" features seven meticulously crafted tracks, each a testament to Jerry's unmatched talent and boundless creativity. From the infectious beats of "Miami Flow" to the soul-stirring melodies of "Destiny," every song showcases Jerry's ability to captivate and mesmerize listeners.

"This album is just not an album, this is me, Raw and Unfiltered," says Jerry. "With 'RAW,' I aim to push the boundaries of Punjabi music and leave a lasting impact on listeners worldwide. This is just the beginning of an exciting musical journey."

Born in Ludhiana in 1996, Jerry has quickly risen to prominence with his unique blend of hip-hop, R&B, and Punjabi influences. Since his breakout hit "Showstopper" which broke the Spotify charts, Jerry has continued to captivate audiences with his infectious energy and relatable lyrics.

With "RAW," Jerry cements his status as the trendsetter in the Punjabi music scene, showcasing his unparalleled talent and unwavering commitment to musical innovation.