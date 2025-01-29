RadioandMusic
DKANDLE blends Shoegaze, Rock and Post-Punk in New EP "Under The Effect"

MUMBAI: DKANDLE, the innovative Florence-based band known for their immersive sonic landscapes, has unveiled their highly anticipated new EP, Under The Effect. This latest release follows the band’s electrifying live debut in London on October 10, 2024, at The Next Stars (Engines Room), marking a new chapter for the group as they continue to push the boundaries of alternative music.

Under The Effect is a deeply emotive, three-track exploration of lush atmospheres, introspective lyrics, and layered instrumentation. The EP is anchored by the standout track “Here and Now,” which encapsulates the band’s ability to merge haunting melodies with a rich tapestry of shoegaze, grunge, and post-punk influences.

“Under The Effect represents a pivotal moment for us as a band,” says Denis Kandle, the group’s frontman and founder. “It’s an expression of growth, both musically and personally, and we’re thrilled to share this journey with our listeners.”

About DKANDLE

DKANDLE was founded as a solo project by Denis Kandle in 2021, before evolving into a dynamic trio in 2024 with the addition of bassist Gene Teysse and drummer Stefano Cerri. Together, the band has carved out a distinct identity in the alternative music scene, blending expansive soundscapes with intimate, evocative lyricism.

About Under The Effect

The EP marks the latest milestone in DKANDLE’s artistic evolution, solidifying their reputation as sonic innovators. With its raw emotional core and intricate production, Under The Effect is a testament to the band’s commitment to creating music that resonates deeply with listeners.

Under The Effect: https://open.spotify.com/intl-pt/track/6rudjVsj7862fhwJ39uf5N

 

