Aditya Rikhari unveils the first track, "Sajna Ve," from Ravator's album 'Sajna'

MUMBAI: Renowned DJ and producer Ravator, recently announced the release of his latest album, Sajna. This 12-track masterpiece intricately explores the emotions of love, heartbreak, and healing, blending intimate lyrics with lush soundscapes. With collaborations featuring rising talents like Vilen, Madhur Sharma, Aditya A, and more, Sajna promises to redefine emotional storytelling through music.

Marking the beginning of this heartfelt journey, Aditya Rikhari releases Sajna Ve, the album’s title track. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Sajna Ve is a celebration of love in its purest form, free of conditions, expectations, and limitations. Aditya’s unique blend of contemporary and traditional styles brings a soulful charm to this poignant track.

Aditya Rikhari, a rising star in the indie music scene who recently gained recognition for his playback performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, continues to captivate audiences with his emotive storytelling. His soulful delivery on Sajna Ve, paired with Ravator’s composition and Ansh Sharma’s evocative lyrics, creates a connection that resonates deeply.

Speaking about the album Sajna and release of the first track, Ravator shares, “Sajna is a deeply personal project that reflects the highs and lows of love and self-discovery. Aditya’s artistry on Sajna Ve perfectly captures the album’s essence, making it the ideal track to introduce this journey.”

Aditya Rikhari adds, “Working with Ravator on Sajna Ve has been a lovely experience. His vision and creativity brought the song to life, and I’m thrilled to be the first artist to kick off this album. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it and feel the emotion we’ve poured into it!”

With its seamless blend of traditional and modern elements, Sajna Ve paints a vivid picture of timeless love, touching hearts and resonating across cultures. The track sets the tone for the rest of the album, which promises to take listeners through a rich tapestry of love’s complexities.