Unlocking Success: Pocket FM writers share their journey from 'script to sound'

MUMBAI: In the world of storytelling, few things are more exciting than watching your words come to life, and for creators/writers in the audio space, the journey from script to sound is an especially rewarding transformation. Pocket FM, the popular platform for audio series, has become a haven for writers who want to transform their stories into immersive listening experiences. Among them are the creators, who have seen their work blossom from written scripts into one of the platform’s most popular audio dramas. Their journey offers a glimpse into how Pocket FM is not only revolutionizing audio storytelling but also inspiring writers looking to explore the growing medium of audio storytelling.

Turning a script into an audio series is an art, requiring creators to think beyond words on a page. Every line of dialogue, every pause, and every sound effect must work together to create a vivid experience in the mind of the listener. For the creators, this meant transforming a traditional narrative into something that could engage audiences purely through sound. It wasn’t an easy task, but the rewards far exceeded their expectations.

Jigayasa recalls how their journey with Pocket FM began unexpectedly. "I came across Pocket FM while browsing the internet," she explains. "I had been working on some scripts and thought the platform might be an interesting place to share my work. So, I uploaded a few episodes to see what would happen." What happened next was beyond anything she had imagined. The episodes quickly gained popularity, resonating with listeners in a way that surprised even her. "Once the episodes became a hit, I was roped in to create more. It was thrilling to see my story grow and connect with so many people."

Moni Singh’s journey started from a different angle, “I had been writing on Pocket Novel, and my story performed pretty well there. A friend of mine mentioned Pocket FM, and that’s when the wheels started turning. The idea of turning my novel into an audio series seemed exciting, and before I knew it, I was adapting my chapters for sound,” explains the Devil Se Shaadi fame writer. “The transition from novel to audio was a new challenge, but I embraced it. Having my characters’ voices come to life through sound was more rewarding than I ever imagined. More so, to see popular actors perform and essay the characters I have built in the much-talked promo was beyond my imagination.”

For this creator, the journey from simple experimentation to crafting a full-fledged series was both exhilarating and educational. She soon realized that writing for audio required a different approach. "When you're writing for audio, the story becomes more than just words. It's about how those words sound when spoken aloud," says Siya Soni. "You start thinking about how silence can build tension, how a door creaking open can create suspense. Every detail becomes part of the storytelling. This perspective shift is one of the most significant differences between writing for traditional mediums and writing for audio.”

Creating an audio series is no small feat, and it requires not just creative inputs but also persistence and hard work. For these creators, the effort has been more than worth it. “This journey has been incredible,” says Jigaysa. “It took a lot of hard work to get my episodes where they are, but seeing my work reach so many people and being reimbursed handsomely for my efforts. That’s the best part. The support from Pocket FM has been amazing, and I’ve never felt more appreciated as a writer.” Moni added.

While writing is an individual act, creating an audio series is a deeply enriching and a collaborative process to ensure that the final result delivers an experience that is engaging from start to finish. Their stories are not just about writing but about finding new ways to connect with listeners, adapt to the medium, and grow as creators.

Audio has a way of making the listener an active participant in the story, and with the rise of audio storytelling, the time has never been better to take the leap. By providing a space where writers can explore new formats and reach a wide audience, Pocket FM is opening doors for storytellers to experiment and grow. Whether you’re an aspiring writer with a novel already in hand or someone with a fresh idea for a new series, Pocket FM is a platform waiting to bring your vision to life.

Link here: https://pocketnovel.onelink.me/tSZo/vftji9bb