This January begin on the right note! Five feel good romantic films and series to kick start the new year

MUMBAI: It’s the start of a brand-new year! The promise of fresh beginnings and a chance to reset. What better way to embrace this refresh than a wholesome lineup of feel-good movies, audio series and TV shows? Whether it’s heartwarming tales, inspiring stories filled with optimism, or lighthearted comedies, here are 5 perfect picks to keep you smiling through the month:

The Return (PocketFM)

If your significant other is a big fan of the spoken word, this romance filled audio series from PocketFM may be the best way to elevate your date night. Six years after an unexpected betrayal, Navya crosses paths with Avinash, the man who unknowingly changed her life forever, bringing with him the promise of a new beginning. Listen to The Return encapsulating the journey of Navya, only on Pocket FM.

Flames (Amazon Prime Video)

Ah! The butterflies of young love! This adorable show charts the budding romance between Rajat and Ishita as they chance upon each other during tuition classes. What happens next will be relatable to each and every person who has gone through the highs and lows of ‘first love’. Walking down memory lane on a new year may not be such a bad idea, and this show is the best way to remember the good old days of innocent romance!

Faadu (SonyLiv)

For fans of stormy, passionate and unfiltered romances, this series will feel like a part of your soul! Faadu is a unique story that captures the romance between a sweet and simple, but equally raw and rousing couple. As money and success comes into their lives, how the dynamic changes between the two lovers forms the crux of this brilliantly written show starring Sayami Kher and Pavail Gulati.

La La Land (Amazon Prime Video)

What's love, if not music for our heart! So, this January, why not watch a heartwarming musical that celebrates romance? Featuring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land is a story that waltzes right into our soul with its mesmerising songs and memorable moments of love. The poignant tale of a couple who cross paths in starry Los Angeles, the film is meant for every person who has loved, lost, moved on and fallen in love with life all over again.

Piku (SonyLIV)

Romance can strike anywhere, anytime and with anyone! Which film is a better example of this than Shoojit Sarcar’s Piku, a wholesome movie about a father and daughter, that also sneaks in lovable glimpses of romantic chemistry between Deepika Padukone and the late Irrfan Khan. While this may not be your run-of-the-mill rom-com, what makes Piku so endearing is how it finds love in sweet nothings, silent glances and small talk.

As January ushers a fresh start for each one of us, it’s the perfect time to indulge in some feel-good entertainment! Just sit back, relax, and let these 5 titles bring joy and color to your evenings!