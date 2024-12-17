Bollywood Music Icon Sneha Khanwalkar Partners with Pocket FM to redefine its Sonic Branding and create world’s First Crowdsourced Sonic Tune

MUMBAI: What happens when Bollywood brilliance meets global creativity? Audio series platform Pocket FM has joined hands with Bollywood’s much-celebrated music director Sneha Khanwalkar (Gangs of Wasseypur, Monkey Man) to create the world-first crowdsourced sonic tune that embodies the spirit of collaboration, creativity, and entertainment.

At the heart of this groundbreaking initiative is SoundCake, Sneha’s vibrant platform of 15,000+ creators, including singers, musicians, and lyricists. Together with Pocket FM’s 200M+ global listeners community, they are setting out to crowdsource an iconic tune that will echo across the entertainment world.

Bollywood Meets the World Stage

Here’s the spotlight moment: creators from around the globe will submit their original compositions, vying for a place in the top three—personally chosen by Sneha Khanwalkar. These tracks will then take center stage, with Pocket FM’s massive community voting for the final winner on social media and the Pocket FM app.

The winning tune will be professionally produced by Sneha herself, blending her signature cinematic flair with the raw energy of global creators to deliver a melody that is fresh, bold, and unforgettable.

“Music is universal! It connects people, brings them together.”said Sneha Khanwalkar, Founder, SoundCake. “With Pocket FM and SoundCake, we’re taking this connection to a whole new level by co-creating a sound that reflects the audience it’s meant for. The immense talent within the SoundCake community, paired with Pocket FM’s listener-first approach, makes this a truly exciting project. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what sonic branding can achieve.”

A New Wave of Sonic Innovation

This initiative flips traditional sonic branding into a star-studded celebration of talent and imagination, driven by the idea of crowdsourcing creative inputs. Vineet Singh, VP - Brand and Communications at Pocket FM, explained, At Pocket FM, our community lies at the core of everything we create. By crowdsourcing our sonic tune, we are empowering our creators and listeners to actively shape our sonic identity. Partnering with SoundCake and the incredible Sneha Khanwalkar combines expertise with passion, resulting in something truly unique. This initiative is more than a branding exercise; it’s a movement celebrating creativity, collaboration, and shared ownership.”

Pocket FM: Where Entertainment Leads

Pocket FM is not just a platform—it is a cultural revolution. By teaming up with creators worldwide and empowering them, the brand is rewriting the playbook for how entertainment connects with audiences. This project is more than a tune; it is a shared anthem that bridges Bollywood glamour with global talent, leaving a lasting impact in the entertainment industry.

About Pocket FM:

Pocket FM is the world’s largest audio series platform, with a global community of over 200 million listeners. The company has redefined audio storytelling by pioneering the audio series category and bringing it into mainstream entertainment with its episodic storytelling format. This innovative approach has fostered binge-listening behavior, with the platform seeing an average of over 115 minutes of daily listener time. Pocket FM offers more than 75,000 audio series, powered by a community of 250,000+ writers worldwide.

Available on iOS and Android, click here to download Pocket FM. For more information, please get in touch with communications@pocketfm.com