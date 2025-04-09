Ed Sheeran confirms collaboration with Arijit Singh for upcoming album

MUMBAI: Global pop sensation Ed Sheeran has officially confirmed an exciting collaboration with Indian musical icon Arijit Singh for his upcoming album.
In a recent interview with UK-based radio station Heart, Sheeran revealed that he had worked closely with Arijit, whom he described as “really good and really wonderful.” The British singer-songwriter shared how the unique recording experience unfolded in Arijit’s hometown, Jiyaganj, in West Bengal.
“He basically lives in the middle of nowhere in India,” Sheeran said with a smile. “It’s like a three-hour flight and a five-and-a-half-hour drive. I was in India with my dad, and Arijit told me, ‘If you want the vocals, you have to come to me.’”
Sheeran described the trip as a “pilgrimage” with his father, highlighting the memorable scooty ride Arijit gave him around the village. “It was a really fun day,” he recalled, reflecting fondly on the cultural exchange and bonding experience.
The two artists first connected in September last year when Arijit was in London for a concert. They jammed together, performing Sheeran’s hit “Perfect” along with a medley of Arijit’s beloved tracks like “Hawayein” and “Tera Hone Laga Hoon”, sparking excitement among fans.
Fan reactions to the announcement have been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. “Two of the greatest artists are coming together. I’m so fortunate to be part of this,” one fan wrote. Another gushed, “My prayers paid off. I was hoping for this collaboration between Arijit and Ed—it’s finally happening!”
Sheeran, who has a strong fan base in India, returned to the country earlier this year following his March 2024 performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. His recent tour included stops in Pune (January 30), Hyderabad (February 2), Chennai (February 5) where he was joined by A.R. Rahman, Bengaluru (February 8–9), Shillong (February 12), and Delhi (February 15).
This isn’t Sheeran’s first visit to India—he previously performed here during his x Tour in 2015 and the Divide Tour in 2017 at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens.
With this long-awaited cross-cultural musical collaboration now in the works, fans across the globe eagerly await what Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh will create together.
