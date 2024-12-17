Pocket FM collaborates with Bollywood music Icon Sneha Khanwalkar to Create World’s First crowdsourced sonic tune

MUMBAI: Imagine if the tune of your favorite brand was created by you! Audio series platform Pocket FM is making this a reality. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, it is collaborating with renowned Bollywood music director Sneha Khanwalkar and her platform SoundCake—a global community of 15,000+ creators including musicians, singers, and lyricists—to crowdsource its sonic tune, making it the world’s first sonic identity shaped collectively by creators and listeners.

This global campaign promises to amplify creativity and community participation, making it a one-of-a-kind endeavor in the branding space. With the SoundCake community of over 8,000 singers, 5,000 musicians, and 1,400 sound artists, Pocket FM is inviting creative enthusiasts worldwide to submit their original compositions and become part of this innovative endeavor.

“At Pocket FM, our community lies at the core of everything we create,” said Vineet Singh, VP - Brand and Communications, Pocket FM. “By crowdsourcing our sonic tune, we are empowering our creators and listeners to actively shape our sonic identity. Partnering with SoundCake and the incredible Sneha Khanwalkar combines expertise with passion, resulting in something truly unique. This initiative is more than a branding exercise; it’s a movement celebrating creativity, collaboration, and shared ownership.”

How It Works

The campaign brings creators and listeners together in a highly engaging process. Creators from the SoundCake community and also Pocket FM listeners community will get the opportunity to submit their compositions, from which Sneha Khanwalkar will personally curate the top three entries. These shortlisted tunes will then be shared with Pocket FM’s 200 million+ listeners worldwide, who, along with Pocket FM employees, will cast their votes through social media and the Pocket FM app to select the final tune.

The winning tune will be professionally produced by Khanwalkar in collaboration with the selected creator, marking a revolutionary approach to sonic branding that is deeply personal, authentic, and community-driven.

“Music is universal! It connects people, brings them together.” said Sneha Khanwalkar, Founder, SoundCake. “With Pocket FM and SoundCake, we’re taking this connection to a whole new level by co-creating a sound that reflects the audience it’s meant for. The immense talent within the SoundCake community, paired with Pocket FM’s listener-first approach, makes this a truly exciting project. Together, we’re setting a new standard for what sonic branding can achieve.”

Celebrating Sonic Innovation and Crowdsourcing

Sonic branding has become an essential tool for brands today, offering a unique way to stand out in crowded markets. By incorporating the voices and creativity of its community, Pocket FM is pioneering a collaborative approach to create a sonic tune that not only reinforces its brand identity but also resonates deeply with its audience.

This initiative also showcases SoundCake’s vibrant community of creators and Pocket FM’s commitment to celebrating the power of crowdsourcing. By bringing creators and listeners together, the platform is breaking traditional boundaries in branding, transforming its sonic tune into a shared celebration of creativity and community spirit.

Sneha Khanwalkar’s renowned modern sound design, celebrated in iconic soundtracks like Gangs of Wasseypur and Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, combined with her recent global success on Monkey Man with Dev Patel, makes her the perfect collaborator for this visionary campaign. Her experimental approach to music ensures the resulting tune will be both groundbreaking and emotionally resonant.

By weaving crowdsourcing and sonic innovation into its DNA, Pocket FM is not just crafting a sonic tune—it’s creating an anthem of collaboration that will echo for years to come.