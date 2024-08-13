RadioandMusic
News |  13 Aug 2024 11:57

On Independence Day, these celebrated stories honour the men in uniform. Here’s the binge-list

MUMBAI: As India gears up for Independence Day, the air crackles with excitement. Flags unfurl, sweets are shared, and stories of national heroes, particularly the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, are recounted with immense pride. But this year, why not add a touch of intrigue and action to your celebration? 
 
Here's a curated list of web and audio series that capture the essence of freedom in a way that transcends historical dramas. These series celebrate resilience, courage, and the unwavering fight for what's right, offering a diverse range of stories to keep you hooked throughout the holiday, all with a special focus on the ‘Men In Uniform.’
 
Sam Bahadur (ZEE5): Celebrate the life and legacy of a legendary war hero with Sam Bahadur. This biographical film chronicles the remarkable journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India's most decorated military leaders. Witness his rise through the ranks of the army, his unwavering leadership that inspired his troops, and the strategic brilliance that earned him the respect of his peers and the admiration of a nation. From his early days to his decisive role in crucial battles like the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Sam Bahadur is a movie not to be missed!
 
Super Commando Raghav (Pocket FM): Super Commando Raghav is an undefeated Indian soldier, accustomed to facing threats on foreign soil. But his next mission takes a surprising turn. Raghav finds himself undercover... on a university campus! What secret mission brought him here, and who is the mysterious girl he encounters? Tune in to Super Commando Raghav on Pocket FM to embark on this thrilling adventure that combines action with a touch of unexpected twists. While not directly showcasing the Indian Army on the battlefield, Super Commando Raghav celebrates the adaptability and resourcefulness that Indian soldiers are known for.
 
Secret Fauji (Pocket FM): Kabir Shekhawat is a top soldier with the Military Intelligence Bureau, known for his skills and dedication. His life takes a dramatic turn when he's injected with a mysterious chemical that weakens him. Discharged from the MIB, Kabir returns home a broken man. But his world changes again when he reunites with his wife, Bollywood actress Jennifer Birla. What secrets lie hidden in their past? Listen to Secret Fauji on Pocket FM to unravel the thrilling mystery and witness Kabir navigate this new reality, where his skills and resilience are tested in a way he never expected. Secret Fauji offers a glimpse into the unseen world of intelligence gathering, a vital part of the Army's operations in safeguarding national security.
 
Shershaah (Amazon Prime): Relive the courage and sacrifice of a true son of the soil with Shershaah. This biographical drama chronicles the inspiring journey of Captain Vikram Batra, a determined young man who transformed into a valiant soldier who laid down his life defending the nation during the Kargil War. Witness his unwavering dedication to the army, his burning patriotism that fueled his every action, and the love story that provided him with strength and motivation. Shershaah is a poignant reminder of the immense sacrifices made by our soldiers on the battlefield, indeed a thrilling watch.
 
Avrodh: The Siege Within (SonyLIV): Buckle up for an adrenaline rush with Avrodh: The Siege Within. This action-packed series offers a fictionalized account of the brave Indian soldiers who responded to the 2016 Uri attack. While not a strict documentary, Avrodh captures the intensity and emotions surrounding this real-life event with utmost respect. As you witness the soldiers' tactical maneuvers, meticulous planning, and unwavering dedication to protecting India's borders, you'll gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by our armed forces. 
 
Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime): Dive into a powerful tale of vengeance and unwavering determination with Sardar Udham. This biographical drama explores the life of Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the man responsible for the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Witness the pain and loss that fueled his rage, the meticulous planning and unwavering resolve that led him on a lifelong mission to seek justice. Sardar Udham is a thought-provoking exploration of historical events and a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made in the fight for freedom. Explore it this Independence Day!
 
So this Independence Day, as you celebrate the free and brave spirit of India, why not explore these series and enjoy them with some snacks? 
 
You'll be entertained and inspired, and gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by the Indian Army and the spirit of courage that continues to define this nation.
