Number_i celebrates first anniversary with new single 'GOD_i' to inspire courage and connection

MUMBAI: J-pop sensation Number_i, comprising Hirano Sho, Jinjuji Yuta, and Kishi Yuta, has released their highly anticipated digital single, "GOD_i," worldwide. With a heartfelt theme of "Wishing to give courage to take a step forward," this track showcases a fresh sonic direction for the group, blending a melancholic top line with an addictive chorus beat.

The release of "GOD_i" marks another milestone in Number_i’s remarkable journey. Over the past year, the group has successfully completed their nationwide "Number_i LIVE TOUR 2024 No.I", made their debut appearance at the prestigious 75th NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen as well as celebrated their 1st anniversary on January 1, 2025.

Member Comments:

Hirano Sho: “'GOD_i' has been released!! We were also eagerly waiting for this track to be out. It's one of our favorite songs, and it’s a really great song! It would make me happy if you enjoy listening to it.”

Jinjuji Yuta: “I think this song has an incredibly deep message. Even now, as we listen to it, we feel its depth. I believe the meaning will resonate even more depending on the listener’s emotions at that moment. Please enjoy listening!”

Kishi Yuta: “Enjoy the fresh new sound of Number_i! It’s the perfect song to kick off 2025! I hope you will have it on repeat! I’m really looking forward to seeing your reactions!!”

Alongside the single, the group has released a new music video on YouTube. Fans are also invited to visit the commemorative "GOD_i Special Website" (https://god-i-official.com), which features interactive elements designed to deepen their connection to the band and the single’s theme.

A highlight of the site is a feature inviting fans to share their dreams, aligning with the single’s core message. Selected dreams may even be incorporated into the band’s future content, providing a unique opportunity for fans to feel personally connected to Number_i’s journey.

The release is complemented by behind-the-scenes footage from the Number_i album photoshoot, offering a glimpse into the group’s creative process. This video, uploaded to their official YouTube channel on January 3, 2025, has already garnered significant attention:

Continued Success with No.I (Deluxe)

Number_i’s debut album, No.I (Deluxe), continues to break records. Its lead track, "HIRAKEGOMA," surpassed 20 million streams in just one month, cementing the group’s status as a global J-pop powerhouse.

About Number_i

Number_i consists of Hirano Sho, Jinjuji Yuta, and Kishi Yuta. The group name embodies feelings of "being one of a kind," "love," and the desire to “continue this journey together with those who support us.” The group made their debut on January 1, 2024, with the release of their single "GOAT.”

On September 23, 2024, they released their 1st full album, No.I, which reached #1 on the Billboard Japan JP Albums chart and earned 4th place on Spotify’s TOP ALBUMS DEBUT GLOBAL chart.

On January 27, 2025, they released their new digital single, "GOD_i," worldwide.