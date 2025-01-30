RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jan 2025 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Fans clamor for live streaming of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam concerts after Coldplay's success

MUMBAI: The recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai, which was live-streamed on various platforms, has sparked a demand from fans for similar live streaming of concerts featuring Indian music icons Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam.

The Coldplay concert, which was part of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour, was live-streamed on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, allowing fans from all over the world to experience the magic of the live performance. The concert was a huge success, with fans praising the band's energetic performance and the high-quality live streaming.

Now, fans are demanding that concerts featuring Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam be live-streamed as well. Both singers have a massive following in India and abroad, and fans are eager to experience their live performances from the comfort of their own homes.

"Arijit Singh's concerts are always sold out, and it's impossible to get tickets," said a fan of the singer to an esteemed portal. He further added, "Live streaming would be a great way for fans like me to experience his concert without having to physically attend."

Similarly, fans of Sonu Nigam are also demanding live streaming of his concerts. A fan expressed that Sonu Nigam is a legend and that if the concert would be live streamed then it would be a treat to fans internationally too.

Event organizers and streaming platforms are taking note of the demand, and there are rumors that live streaming of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam concerts may become a reality soon.

Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the concerned decision makers, and it remains to be seen whether live streaming of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam concerts will become a reality. However, one thing is certain - the demand for live streaming of Indian music concerts is on the rise, and event organizers and streaming platforms are taking note.

Tags
Coldplay Arijit Singh Sonu Nigam Youtube
Related news
 | 30 Jan 2025

Coldplay's Mumbai concert: Sustainability takes a backseat to profit

MUMBAI: Coldplay's high-profile tour has been touted for its eco-friendly ambitions, but the Mumbai concert's egregious waste management and restrictive policies have raised questions about the band's true commitment to sustainability.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2025

Number_i celebrates first anniversary with new single 'GOD_i' to inspire courage and connection

MUMBAI: J-pop sensation Number_i, comprising Hirano Sho, Jinjuji Yuta, and Kishi Yuta, has released their highly anticipated digital single, "GOD_i," worldwide.

read more
 | 22 Jan 2025

ISPL Season 2: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonu Nigam, B Praak leads the star-studded line-up of performers at India's Biggest Sports and Music Carnival

MUMBAI: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 is set to transform Mumbai's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium into an unprecedented celebration of sports and music from January 26th to February 15th, 2025.

read more
 | 21 Jan 2025

Coldplay’s Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan during Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Coldplay wowed fans with back-to-back performances on Saturday and Sunday at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Amid the electrifying atmosphere, frontman Chris Martin paid tribute to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking excitement among the audience.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2025

From fit checks to first time prep: Fans band together to get Coldplay-ready, catch what's trending on Reddit

MUMBAI: Sold-out tickets, crashing websites, and fans scrambling for a chance to see their favorite band LIVE— all the excitement for Coldplay’s India concert has culminated with a hyped-up base of eager fans trying to compose themselves for the Big Day.

read more

RnM Biz

Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with theread more

Tips Music Limited records Rs 6,482.69 lakh revenue in Q3 FY25

MUMBAI: Tips Music Limited, one of India’s leading entertainment companies, has struck a harmonioread more

Virgin Music India announces distribution deal with celebrated Indian singer and Composer Papon

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels and entrepread more

WhatsApp introduces music sharing in status updates for iOS Beta Testers

MUMBAI: Meta-owned WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature allowing users to share music through theiread more

ADA signs global distribution deal with EYP Creations Inc

MUMBAI: EYP Creations INC and ADA, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music read more

top# 5 articles

1
Coldplay's Mumbai concert: Sustainability takes a backseat to profit

MUMBAI: Coldplay's high-profile tour has been touted for its eco-friendly ambitions, but the Mumbai concert's egregious waste management and...read more

2
Pop icon King returns to rule hearts with new soul-stirring track 'Stay'

MUMBAI: KING, the global pop phenomenon behind record-shattering anthems like Maan Meri Jaan, Tu Jaana Na Piya, and Tu Aake Dekhle, is back with...read more

3
Mercury Rev's North American tour kicks off in Feb

MUMBAI: Legendary psychedelic rock band Mercury Rev released their new album Born Horses via Bella Union to acclaim spanning Pitchfork, Stereogum,...read more

4
Aditya Rikhari unveils the first track, "Sajna Ve," from Ravator's album 'Sajna'

MUMBAI: Renowned DJ and producer Ravator, recently announced the release of his latest album, Sajna. This 12-track masterpiece intricately explores...read more

5
Harmonizing with the planet: How music concerts in India can go green and prioritize sustainability

MUMBAI: As the music industry in India continues to grow and evolve, it's becoming increasingly important for concert organizers and promoters to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games