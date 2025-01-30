Fans clamor for live streaming of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam concerts after Coldplay's success

MUMBAI: The recent Coldplay concert in Mumbai, which was live-streamed on various platforms, has sparked a demand from fans for similar live streaming of concerts featuring Indian music icons Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam.

The Coldplay concert, which was part of their "Music of the Spheres" world tour, was live-streamed on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, allowing fans from all over the world to experience the magic of the live performance. The concert was a huge success, with fans praising the band's energetic performance and the high-quality live streaming.

Now, fans are demanding that concerts featuring Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam be live-streamed as well. Both singers have a massive following in India and abroad, and fans are eager to experience their live performances from the comfort of their own homes.

"Arijit Singh's concerts are always sold out, and it's impossible to get tickets," said a fan of the singer to an esteemed portal. He further added, "Live streaming would be a great way for fans like me to experience his concert without having to physically attend."

Similarly, fans of Sonu Nigam are also demanding live streaming of his concerts. A fan expressed that Sonu Nigam is a legend and that if the concert would be live streamed then it would be a treat to fans internationally too.

Event organizers and streaming platforms are taking note of the demand, and there are rumors that live streaming of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam concerts may become a reality soon.

Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the concerned decision makers, and it remains to be seen whether live streaming of Arijit Singh and Sonu Nigam concerts will become a reality. However, one thing is certain - the demand for live streaming of Indian music concerts is on the rise, and event organizers and streaming platforms are taking note.