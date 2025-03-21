RadioandMusic
News |  21 Mar 2025 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

BLACKPINK's Lisa drops electrifying YouTube music nights performance of "FUTW"

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa turned up the heat with a high-energy special stage performance of her solo single “FUTW”, released on Tuesday night (March 18) as part of YouTube Music Nights. The striking visual features Lisa and six backup dancers on a sleek stage framed by bold, blood-red columns, with all seven women dressed in black leather bikinis that exude fierce confidence.

Kicking off the performance in a leather jacket, Lisa quickly sheds the outerwear and dives into the track’s grimy bounce beat, delivering her signature blend of singing and rapping. With her commanding presence, she spits out lyrics like:

“Yeah, woke up in that mode again

Yeah, please don’t call my phone again

Yeah, walking in causing havoc

Yes, that is a habit”

As the beat pulses, Lisa and her dancers execute hip-swiveling, booty-popping choreography that perfectly matches the song’s rebellious energy.

This latest visual serves as a sequel to the original “FUTW” music video, which dropped last month alongside her debut solo album, Alter Ego. In the first video, Lisa introduced fans to Vixi, one of the album’s many alter egos—a red leather-clad troublemaker and a patient in a mental hospital, wreaking havoc at every turn.

Alter Ego made an impressive debut, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart (dated March 15) with 28,000 copies sold in the U.S. during its first week, according to Luminate. With this achievement, Lisa became the second BLACKPINK member to earn a solo top 10 spot on the chart, following ROSÉ, whose album rosie peaked at No. 3 in December 2024.

As a group, BLACKPINK boasts three top 10 albums, including two No. 1 hits—The Album (2020) and BORN PINK (2022)—further solidifying their dominance on the global music stage.

With “FUTW”, Lisa once again proves why she’s a force to be reckoned with, seamlessly blending bold visuals, powerful choreography, and unmatched charisma in a performance fans won’t soon forget.

