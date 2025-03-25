Sonu Nigam stops performance as crowd hurls stones and bottles

MUMBAI: What was meant to be a magical night at Delhi Technological University’s (DTU) Engifest 2025 turned chaotic on Sunday when singer Sonu Nigam was forced to stop his performance midway. A section of the massive crowd—over one lakh students—began hurling stones and bottles at the stage, endangering his team.
Addressing the unruly audience at the campus in Rohini, Sonu pleaded, “Main aapke liye aaya hun yahan pe so that we can all have a good time. I’m not asking you to not enjoy, but please aisa na kariye,” stressing that his team members were getting injured in the mayhem.
Geetika, a student from Daulat Ram College, expressed her disappointment: “It was shameful to see that just because of a few unruly students, a legend like him had to pause and request the audience to behave.” Appreciating the artist’s composure, Abhishek Ratra from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University added, “Even in that moment, he remained humble and composed. Not once did he raise his voice.”
Despite the disruption, the 51-year-old singer resumed his performance once the situation settled.
