Shemaroo FilmiGaane hits 70 million subscribers, solidifying it's position as Bollywood’s leading music channel on YouTube

MUMBAI: Shemaroo FilmiGaane, Shemaroo Entertainment's flagship YouTube channel, has reached a significant milestone of 70 million subscribers, reinforcing its status as one of Bollywood's most beloved music destinations on YouTube. The channel’s extensive collection of timeless Bollywood hits has captivated music lovers worldwide, garnering an impressive 250+ million views each month.

Shemaroo FilmiGaane ranks as the 5th most-subscribed music channel in India. The channel is home to over 8,000 iconic songs from legendary Bollywood films, providing fans with an extensive library spanning decades-from the golden era of the 1950s to the contemporary hits of the 2020s. It continues to attract fans of all ages, offering a rich nostalgia trip for older generations while introducing Bollywood’s musical treasures to newer audiences.

Reflecting on the achievement, Saurabh Srivastava, COO of Digital Business at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd, said, "Shemaroo Entertainment has been an integral part of Indian entertainment for over 60 years, and seeing Shemaroo FilmiGaane channel reach 70 million subscribers is a testament to the deep love our audience has for Bollywood’s musical legacy. Every view and subscriber represents not just a number, but the connection, nostalgia, and joy that Bollywood music brings to millions of people across the world. This milestone further strengthens our commitment to offering content that resonates deeply with fans, while preserving and celebrating Bollywood’s rich musical heritage for future generations."

Shemaroo FilmiGaane is part of Shemaroo Entertainment’s extensive YouTube network, which includes over 50 channels spanning a variety of genres, including Bollywood, regional, devotional, and kid’s entertainment and more. Collectively, these channels attract over 3+ billion views every month, further cementing Shemaroo Entertainment’s digital dominance and its ability to engage audiences with diverse and high-quality content.

As one of the leading platforms for Bollywood music, Shemaroo FilmiGaane continues to offer fans a platform to enjoy the golden melodies of Indian cinema, ensuring that classic songs remain accessible to people globally.