News |  22 Jan 2025 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

SkyDxddy to release new song 'HER' On January 24

MUMBAI: SkyDxddy continues to take on the hard conversations in her music as she sheds light on Body Dysmorphia with her latest song “HER” on all major streaming platforms on January 24. Hear it here: https://skydxddy-traumacore.lnk.to/HER

Sky hopes to spread awareness as she shares her own story and personal journey in hopes it will help others who may be struggling. She shares, “Her” is the song that captures those moments when you realize that the pain and self-doubt you deal with as an adult when it comes to self-image stems from negative experiences from childhood. Bullying, teasing, gross comments, emotional abuse, it all comes back to haunt you. In this song, I speak to my younger self and others about how they’re perfect the way they are, and they don’t need to change themselves. Finding a way to make the most out of life and living it fully is so much more important than worrying about living up to impossible beauty standards. I hope parents can show this to their children, siblings can listen to it together, and best friends can lift each other up. It’s that song that we all kind of needed when we were younger but need even more now that we’re grown.”

She closed out 2024 with the release of the song and video “Medusa” an anthem to promote feminine strength in the wake of legislation that aims to restrict women's bodily autonomy and potentially criminalize them for choices related to reproductive health. The Big Takeover said,<i> “Medusa” is one of those songs on the cusp of many sonic worlds. A pop song that tips over into the heavier rock realms? A gothic ballad clawing its way back toward the light? A dance groove being put to work to say something meaningful? A profound and timely piece of social commentary? Well, all those and more, really.” Dancing About Architecture thinks, “It is a tale told over dark and poised pop meets gothic rock, the ebbing and flowing between understated passages and sonic crescendos, and the lush dynamics and drama of the instrumentation.”</i>

“The issues I tackle in my songs are ones that women face every day, and it’s something I never tire of addressing,” Sky says. “People might want us to stay quiet, but that silence lets these problems continue, and that infuriates me.” With her message and sound firmly established, she continues to craft melodic, hook-heavy and genre-jumping songs fueled by passion, empathy and just the right amount of rage.

She is currently putting the finishing touches on her debut album TRAUMACORE RAW & UNCUT, slated for release in 2025 via It Goes Up Entertainment/Compound Interest.

