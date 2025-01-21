Dhandia Nyoliwala makes history: First Haryanvi artist to sell out solo show in Delhi

MUMBAI: Dhanda Nyoliwala just rewrote the rules of Haryanvi music history! On a night that’ll be talked about for ages, over 5000 hyped fans packed out Talkatora Stadium, turning it into an electrifying sea of energy and passion. Every lyric, every beat—sung along word-for-word by the crowd. This wasn’t just a concert, it was a movement.

Curated and promoted by VYRL Haryanvi, this event was groundbreaking in more ways than one. Ticketed shows at this scale are rare in Haryana, but Dhanda proved the demand is real. Fans from all corners flocked to the stadium, and for those who tried to grab tickets offline—better luck next time! The place was so packed, even a few die-hards couldn't get in. That’s how insane the vibe was!

At one point, the crowd’s love overflowed onto the stage—fans couldn’t help but jump up to meet the man of the hour. The craze was unreal.

Dhanda Nyoliwala didn’t just perform—he cemented his place as a legend in the making. The Haryanvi music scene will never be the same!

“I’m beyond grateful for the love and energy Delhi brought the other night. Seeing thousands of fans singing along, feeling that connection—it’s a dream come true. This is just the beginning for Haryanvi music, and I’m honored to be part of this movement. Thank you for making history with me. The most emotional part of the night was when I realized how I used to have my sports practice in the same stadium without even an idea that someday I will sell out the entire Talkatora Stadium for my concert.” shares Dhanda Nyoliwala.