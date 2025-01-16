A medley of sustainability, culture and music: Arunachal Pradesh’s Ziro Festival goes on tour, debuts In Hyderabad

MUMBAI: Signature Packaged Drinking Water, in its long-standing partnership with the iconic Ziro Festival, proudly presents Ziro On Tour—a groundbreaking initiative that takes the essence of India’s Greatest Outdoor Music Festival beyond Arunachal Pradesh. Renowned for its celebration of culture, community, music and sustainability, the festival now embarks on a nationwide journey, starting with Hyderabad as the inaugural city.

As a brand rooted in mindful living and sustainability, Signature Packaged Drinking Water stands as a beacon for conscious choices, encouraging its audience to celebrate amidst nature while caring for it. Together with the Ziro Festival, the brand continues to champion a legacy of independent music, environmental awareness and connection, inspiring festival goers across the country to embrace the unparalleled spirit of Ziro.

Scheduled to take place at the stunning 17th-century heritage site Taramati Baradari on 1st and 2nd February 2025 from 10 am to 11 pm, Ziro On Tour promises to bring a fresh new festival experience, seamlessly blending the values of Signature Packaged Drinking Water and the Ziro Festival – raising a toast to community spirit, sustainability, and a passion for independent music and culture.

The festival boasts a stellar lineup of unmissable artists, including Punjabi folk-rock legend Rabbi Shergill, Arunachal’s indie artist Taba Chake, Manipur’s folk sensation Mangka, and Mizoram’s breakout act HOM. Joining them on stage are southern icons Ram Miriyala, Shaktisree Gopalan, and Chowraasta. Adding to this musical feast are virtuoso Guitar Prasanna, Jyoti Hegde, flautist JA Jayanth, and soulful qawwals Rehmat-e-Nusrat, among others.

Attendees can look forward to immersing themselves in the diverse culinary, artistic, and cultural traditions of the Northeast and Telangana. The festival celebrates and empowers local chefs, artisans, and entrepreneurs through interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, and, of course, the best in music.

Varun Koorichh, VP, Portfolio Head, Marketing, Diageo India, said, “Ziro Festival is a powerful confluence of music, culture, and sustainability - values that are at the heart of Signature Packaged Drinking Water. With the debut of Ziro On Tour in Hyderabad, we are excited to extend this iconic celebration beyond the Northeast, bringing its vibrant essence to audiences across India. In a time when mindful living and eco-conscious choices are more crucial than ever, this festival stands as a testament to the harmony of nature, culture and community. It’s more than just live music; it’s about creating meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences that bridge tradition with modernity. We are proud to support this extraordinary journey and its inspiring vision for a better future.”

Bobby Hano and Anup Kutty, Co-Founders of Ziro Festival, say “Ziro on Tour is an exciting new chapter for us as we take the spirit of Ziro Festival outside Ziro for the first time on such a scale. It’s a milestone for a a music IP created in northeast India. Hyderabad, with its dynamic music scene and cultural richness, is the perfect city to begin this journey. We are deeply grateful for the support of Telangana Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the larger Ziro Festival community in making this vision a reality."