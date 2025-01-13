Aparshakti Khurana announces new single ‘Sohna Mukhda’

MUMBAI: Known for his versatility and charm, Aparshakti Khurana, who had an outstanding 2024 with trending tracks like Zaroor and Enna Pyar, is all set to mesmerize audiences with his latest musical venture. The actor-singer recently unveiled the teaser of his new single Sohna Mukhda, sparking excitement among music lovers. Touted as the first wedding melody of the year, the song will officially release on January 13, 2025.

Watch the teaser on his social media, “Experience the magic of love with the first beautiful wedding melody of the year! #SohnaMukhda Releasing on 13th January”

With its soulful rhythm and celebratory vibes, Sohna Mukhda promises to be a chart-topping anthem for weddings and festive gatherings. Aparshakti’s dynamic versatility shines through once again, underscoring his ability to connect with audiences across mediums. The song, produced under the banners of T-Series and Gulshan Kumar, composed by Rochak Kohli, and written by Gurpreet Saini, also features artist Anupama Parameswaran.

On the acting front, in 2024, Aparshakti Khurana basked in the success of his OTT release Berlin, earning widespread acclaim for his gripping performance in the film. His portrayal of Bittu in Stree 2 also garnered significant appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Looking ahead to 2025, he is set to star in the family drama Badtameez Gill alongside Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor, and will also feature in the highly anticipated documentary Finding Ram.