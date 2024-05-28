RadioandMusic
News |  28 May 2024 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Aparshakti Khurana announces his next single 'Zaroor', shares first look

MUMBAI: The multi-faceted Aparshakti Khurana recently posted a video of himself jamming with singer-composer Savi Kahlon, who is popular for his 'Apa Fer Milaange' song. The duo's video sparked speculation of a collaboration. Now, Aparshakti has proven the rumours to be true. The actor-singer shared the first look of his upcoming single, which has left the fans in awe. The song, titled 'Zaroor', going by the first look feels like a romantic number, which is set to tug audiences' heartstrings.

The post is captioned, “#Zaroor Out on 29th
@aparshakti_khurana @saviikahlon @musicwaala @sonymusicindia”

Aparshakti, who has been earning accolades for his versatile performances in acting, has been dominating the music arena lately with viral hits like ‘Kudiye Ni’, ‘Barbaad’, ‘Hor Koi Na’, ‘Tera Naam Sunke’, and more. His singles have showcased his ability to blend heartfelt lyrics with catchy tunes. Meanwhile, Savi Kahlon has been emerging as a popular Punjabi artist with chartbusters. With the two collaborating for the first time, fans can expect a memorable collaboration, promising yet another chartbuster. The song will be out on May 29.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Aparshakti Khurana is receiving acclaim at various film festivals for his portrayal of Pushkin Verma in 'Berlin', which is slated for release this year. Additionally, he is preparing to reprise his role as 'Bittu' in the upcoming horror comedy ‘Stree 2’. Furthermore, he has a documentary named 'Finding Ram', produced by Applause Entertainment, in the works. Currently, he is also shooting for 'Badtameej Gill' where he shares the screen with Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Sheeba Chadha.

