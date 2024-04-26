Rochak Kholi, Mohit Chauhan, and Shilpa Rao’s new single 'Jiya Laage Na’ all set to become the love song of the season

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals, in collaboration with acclaimed composer Rochak Kohli, proudly unveils the soul-stirring ballad "Jiya Lage Na," featuring the velvety vocals of renowned singer Mohit Chauhan. Set to captivate audiences with its enchanting melody and poignant lyrics, the song is a testament to the timeless allure of love.

Watch the song here-

Rochak Kohli, the maestro behind the composition, infuses each note with passion, creating a symphony of emotions that tug at the heartstrings. Mohit Chauhan's emotive rendition adds a layer of depth to the song, drawing listeners into a world where time stands still, and emotions run free.

Crafted with finesse, "Jiya Lage Na" transcends musical boundaries, offering listeners an immersive experience that resonates deeply with the heart. Penned by the talented wordsmith Gurpreet Saini, the lyrics intricately weave a tale of love's gentle embrace, encapsulating the essence of longing and the quest for eternal connection.

Speaking about "Jiya Lage Na," Rochak Kohli shared, "This song is very personal to me. It captures the essence of purity in love. Incorporating a raaga based melody into new age synth production brought an amazing new vibe, which I am sure would be loved across. Collaborating with VYRL Originals, Mohit Chauhan, Shilpa Rao and Gurpreet Saini allowed me to explore new musical dimensions, bringing this heartfelt story to life in a way that touches the soul”.

Isha Shared, "Its has been a fantastic experience being a part of Jiya Laage Na. Sharing screen with Parth was a delight. We both are opposite personalities and I guess that’s what created the magic. Moreover, the song is sung by two music maestros - Mohit Chauhan and Shilpa Rao and composed beautifully by Rochak. All these elements make it a hit already"

Parth shared, "I had an amazing experience shooting for Jiya Laage Na. The concept of the video is so simple and beautiful that it makes you feel the positivity and good vibes. Also, the chemistry between Isha and I that has come out on the screen is something that makes the song worth watching on loop. I hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we enjoyed making it.”