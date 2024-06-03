Aparshakti Khurana's single 'Zaroor' Out now! Actor-singer tugs your heartstrings with this soulful track

MUMBAI: Aparshakti Khurana, the multi-talented actor and singer, has just released his latest single, 'Zaroor,' and it’s everything you'd expect! The song, which is already becoming a favourite among Aparshakti's fans, is a beautiful blend of emotional depth and melodic brilliance. The track marks Aparshakti's first collaboration with 'Apa Fer Milaangey' fame singer-composer Savi Kahlon, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the singer-composer duo has created a beautiful musical piece that is bound to resonate with audiences. Kahlon’s composition and Aparshakti's vocal prowess enhances the song’s emotional impact, while the oraganically penned lyrics evoke a range of emotions the listeners can easily connect with.

Fans of Aparshakti Khurana have already given overwhelmingly positive response to the song, which has set social media ablaze. With listeners appreciating the combination of Khurana and Kahlon, it’s clear that 'Zaroor' is set to dominate the music scene and become yet another chartbuster for the actor, who previously churned out hits such as 'Kudiye Ni', 'Tera Naam Sunke' and others.

On the acting front, Aparshakti is creating waves internationally for his role in Atul Sabarwal's film ‘Berlin’. He is set to reprise his role as Bittu in 'Stree 2.' He is also working on the documentary ‘Finding Ram’ and has Navjot Gulati's 'Badtameej Gill' in the pipeline.