Aparshakti Khurana jams with 'Apa Fer Milaange' fame composer Savi Kahlon, shares video

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who has been entertaining the audience not only as an actor but also a singer, recently took to social media to drop a video in which he is seen having a conversation with ‘Apa Fer Milaange’ fame singer-composer Savi Kahlon. The video features Aparshakti jamming with Savi for 'Apa Fir Milaange'. It seems the actor has teased a collaboration with the singer-composer for his next. If they do collaborate, it will mark the first collaboration between Aparshakti and Savi.
By the end of the video, Aparshakti is seen crooning a few lyrics, which seem to be from his upcoming track. Time and again, Aparshakti Khurana has proven his music prowess. Several of his singles have gone viral on social media with fans heaping praises on the actor. In fact, his song ‘Kudiye Ni’ went viral and fetched him numerous awards.
Meanwhile, on the theatrical front, Aparshakti Khurana starrer ‘Berlin’ has been garnering applause across film festivals. Beyond this, he is also gearing up to get into the shoes of ‘Bittu’ yet again with the upcoming horror comedy ‘Stree 2’. Apart from this, he also has a documentary 'Finding Ram' by Applause Entertainment in the pipeline. He is currently shooting for 'Badtameej Gill' which will see him sharing the screen space for the first time with Vaani Kapoor.
